Ralph Lauren Raises 2027 Constant Currency Revenue, Adj. Operating Margin Expansion guidance

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren (RL) said, for fiscal 2027, the company expects constant currency revenues to increase mid- to high-single digits to last year on a 52-week comparable basis, now centered around 6% to 7%, up from a range of 5% to 6% previously. The company now expects operating margin for fiscal 2027 to expand approximately 80 to 100 basis points in constant currency, up from prior outlook.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to grow approximately low- to mid-single digits on a constant currency basis, centered around 3% to 4%. Operating margin for the third quarter is expected to expand approximately 50 to 70 basis points in constant currency.

Second quarter earnings totaled $296.6 million, or $4.87 per share. This compares with $207.5 million, or $3.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, Ralph Lauren reported adjusted earnings of $282.7 million or $4.64 per share for the period. Revenue rose 9.1% to $2.193 billion from $2.011 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Ralph Lauren shares are down 5.84 percent to $388.00.

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