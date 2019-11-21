Ram Truck Dominates Texas Truck Rodeo Awards, Ram 1500 Lassos Top Honor as 'Truck of Texas'

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram 1500 wins top award as Truck of Texas , plus Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas , Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas, Best Powertrain (3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel), Best Infotainment System (12-inch Uconnect Touchscreen) and Best Towing Technology (air suspension)

New Ram 2500 earns Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas

Ram Power Wagon named Off-Road Truck of Texas

Jeep® Wrangler wins Off-Road SUV of Texas for 10th consecutive year

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator wins Mid-Size Truck of Texas

Jeep Renegade wins Sub-compact SUV of Texas

The 2020 Ram 1500 earned top honors as the Truck of Texas at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA).



Ram Truck won every category the brand entered, securing eight awards, the most of any brand at the event. In addition to Jeep® Wrangler winning Off-Road SUV of Texas for the 10th year in a row, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator won Mid-Size Truck of Texas, and the Jeep Renegade captured Sub-compact SUV of Texas.



"The 2020 Ram 1500 once again captured the hearts of our members this year and has earned our highest honor as the 2020 Truck of Texas," said Michael Marrs, President of TAWA. "It continues to be the benchmark for capability, technology and the attention to detail sets it apart from the rest of the segment."



This year's Rodeo was held at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas, featuring both on- and light off-road driving opportunities. TAWA members cast their votes after two days of on- and off-road vehicle evaluations. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.



More than 40 pickups trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles were entered in the competition this year and more than 50 TAWA members attended.



Ram and Jeep vehicles with top honors included:



Ram brand

Truck of Texas: 2020 Ram 1500

Full-size Pickup Truck: 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel

Heavy Duty Pickup Truck: 2019 Ram 2500

Luxury Pickup Truck: 2020 Ram 1500 Limited

Off-Road Pickup Truck: 2019 Ram Power Wagon

Best Infotainment: 2020 Ram 1500 12-inch Uconnect Touchscreen

Best Towing Technology: Ram Air Suspension

Best Powertrain: 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel



Jeep brand

Off-Road SUV: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Mid-Size Pickup Truck: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland

Sub-compact SUV: 2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk



