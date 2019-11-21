|
21.11.2019 02:35:00
Ram Truck Dominates Texas Truck Rodeo Awards, Ram 1500 Lassos Top Honor as 'Truck of Texas'
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Ram 1500 wins top award as Truck of Texas, plus Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas, Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas, Best Powertrain (3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel), Best Infotainment System (12-inch Uconnect Touchscreen) and Best Towing Technology (air suspension)
- New Ram 2500 earns Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas
- Ram Power Wagon named Off-Road Truck of Texas
- Jeep® Wrangler wins Off-Road SUV of Texas for 10th consecutive year
- All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator wins Mid-Size Truck of Texas
- Jeep Renegade wins Sub-compact SUV of Texas
The 2020 Ram 1500 earned top honors as the Truck of Texas at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA).
Ram Truck won every category the brand entered, securing eight awards, the most of any brand at the event. In addition to Jeep® Wrangler winning Off-Road SUV of Texas for the 10th year in a row, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator won Mid-Size Truck of Texas, and the Jeep Renegade captured Sub-compact SUV of Texas.
"The 2020 Ram 1500 once again captured the hearts of our members this year and has earned our highest honor as the 2020 Truck of Texas," said Michael Marrs, President of TAWA. "It continues to be the benchmark for capability, technology and the attention to detail sets it apart from the rest of the segment."
This year's Rodeo was held at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas, featuring both on- and light off-road driving opportunities. TAWA members cast their votes after two days of on- and off-road vehicle evaluations. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.
More than 40 pickups trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles were entered in the competition this year and more than 50 TAWA members attended.
Ram and Jeep vehicles with top honors included:
Ram brand
Truck of Texas: 2020 Ram 1500
Full-size Pickup Truck: 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel
Heavy Duty Pickup Truck: 2019 Ram 2500
Luxury Pickup Truck: 2020 Ram 1500 Limited
Off-Road Pickup Truck: 2019 Ram Power Wagon
Best Infotainment: 2020 Ram 1500 12-inch Uconnect Touchscreen
Best Towing Technology: Ram Air Suspension
Best Powertrain: 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
Jeep brand
Off-Road SUV: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Mid-Size Pickup Truck: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland
Sub-compact SUV: 2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk
About TAWA
The Texas Auto Writers Association, Inc. was founded in 1985 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue of professional growth, development and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo. Since 1992, Truck Rodeos have been held in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Granbury and Spring Branch, and now Dripping Springs. In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo. The Texas Auto Roundup, as the event is called today, is also held annually. For more information, visit www.texasautowriters.org.
About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).
FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."
Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com
For more information, please visit the FCA US LLC media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-truck-dominates-texas-truck-rodeo-awards-ram-1500-lassos-top-honor-as-truck-of-texas-300962571.html
SOURCE FCA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX macht Verluste letztlich wett -- DAX gibt zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börsen in Fernost schließen in Rot
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich letztlich recht stabil. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung getrübt. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es am Mittwoch bergab.