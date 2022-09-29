Ram Unveils New 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Truck

(RTTNews) - Ram, part of the portfolio of brands offered by Stellantis (STLA), unveiled the new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Truck at the State Fair of Texas.

The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $67,045 plus $1,895 destination. It goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022, Stellantis said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company, Ram Heavy Duty Rebel models offer a choice between a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 with cylinder deactivation and variable-cam timing (VCT) and 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 engines. Other features include a unique suspension, rear limited slip differential, rear electronic locker and an available 12,000-lb. winch installed from the factory.