Ramapo for Children Names Daniel Stephens Executive Director

RHINEBECK, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramapo for Children, a 100-year old organization dedicated to creating inclusive communities that provide opportunities for success for children and young people with a range of social, emotional, developmental, and neurological differences, today announced that Daniel H. Stephens has been named executive director of its Rhinebeck campus, effective October 11, 2022.

Dr. Stephens is a pediatrician, educator, and seasoned leader with an extensive record of working with children and adolescents and leading non-profit and government initiatives aimed at improving the lives of youth and their communities. Dr. Stephens was most recently the interim national director of the Wellness & Equity Alliance, after serving as the deputy commissioner for children and families at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene during COVID, leading efforts to reopen city schools, develop health protocols for students, and spearhead youth vaccination. Prior to his government service, Dr. Stephens led the Health and Wellness Division at Children's Aid and was the director of adolescent medicine at the Union Community Health Center in the Bronx. He started his career as a pediatrician at Columbia University Harlem Hospital Center.

"After a thorough search, the Ramapo for Children Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Danny as the organization's next executive director," said Jon Selib, Ramapo for Children's board president. "Danny brings a passion for working with children and adolescents and a strong background in managing and developing initiatives that improve the health and well-being of kids, their families, and their communities. We're excited to have Danny join the team and bring his unique skill set and experiences to help build on Ramapo's record of success." He added, "The board also wants to extend our thanks to Jenn Zanger for her steady and strong leadership as Ramapo's interim executive director while we conducted this search, and we are grateful that Jenn will remain in her previous role to solidify Ramapo's leadership team."

"I am honored to serve as Ramapo for Children's next executive director," said Dr. Stephens. "Ramapo has played a critical role in improving the lives of children, adolescents, their families, and communities for over 100 years, and I have dedicated my career to serving the same populations. There is an outstanding team at Ramapo and through their work they have forged strong relationships with our key stakeholders in the educational, behavioral sciences, foundational and philanthropic, and government organizations we work with, and I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves to help build and grow these connections so that Ramapo can continue to positively impact the lives of the people we serve."

Dr. Stephens has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and an M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, where he won the Arnold P. Gold award for humanism in medicine. He is licensed to practice medicine in the state of New York and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Founded in 1922, Ramapo for Children is grounded in its mission to create inclusive communities for children and youth with a wide range of social, emotional, and neurological differences. It has a history of providing programs that inspire a sense of belonging and success for the young people it serves, and for training staff in the Ramapo Approach in support of those goals on campus and throughout the country.

