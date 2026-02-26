Ramsay Health Care Aktie

Ramsay Health Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWHN / ISIN: US75158L1052

26.02.2026 10:06:55

Ramsay Health Care Swings To Profit After Tax In H1, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd (RHC.AX,RMYHY), a healthcare services provider, reported profit before income tax for the first-half, compared to loss last year. The earnings were backed by revenue growth.

Following the news, RHC.AX is up 10.35% at A$42.1 in the ASX.

Reported net profit after tax for the first half was A$160.7 million, compared to loss of A$104.9 million last year.

On an underlying basis, earnings after tax came in at A$171.7 mllion. Underlying earnings per share grew 8.6% to A$0.71 cents from A$0.65 cents in the year ago period.

EBIT surged 171.6% to A$520.4 million from A$191.6.5 million in the prior year. Reported EBITDA increased to 6.4% to A$1.12 billion from A$1.05 billion in the year ago.

Underlying segment revenue and other income were A$9.38 billion, up 9.7 percent from A$8.58 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the projects for Ramsay Health Care in full year 2026 include Strathfield Private Hospital (Sydney) expansion, Hollywood Private Hospital (Perth) procedural capacity expansion.

In addition, the final phase of Warringal Private Hospital (Melbourne) expansion is due to open in the second half of full year 2027.

Now, the firm expects full-year capex to be A$385-400 million, with a development capex range of A$170 m- 190 million, down from the previous guidance of A$200-250 million. This is due to strengthened capital discipline and ongoing focus on higher utilisation of existing assets, noted Ramsay Health Care.

Also, a proposed acquisition of National Capital Private Hospital is expected to transition into the Ramsay portfolio in the first quarter of 2027 and be accretive to earnings per share in the first 12 months.

