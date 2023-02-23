|
23.02.2023 15:18:11
RAMSAY SANTE : Half-year Financial Report as at end of December 2022 disposal
| Paris, February 23, 2023
|
RAMSAY SANTE
Half-year Financial Report as at end of December 2022 disposal
This document is available on RAMSAY SANTE Internet site : http://www.ramsaysante.fr
About Ramsay Santé :
Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 36,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 10 million patients per year in its 443 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.
Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health. In all its territories, the Group contributes to public service health undertakings and providing proximity care, as in Sweden where the group has more than a hundred local health centres. Safe, quality care is the Group's priority in all the countries where it operates. This is what has made it a reference in state-of-the-art medicine, particularly in outpatient surgery and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS). The Group also invests more than €200 million every year in its facilities, whether in new surgical and imaging technologies or in the construction and modernisation of facilities. To best serve patient interests, it innovates constantly with new digital tools and by developing its organisations to improve efficiency of care.
Investors and Analysts Relations Press Relations
Jérôme Brice Brigitte Cachon
Tel. + 33 (0)1 87 86 21 88 Tel. + 33 (0)1 87 86 22 11
jerome.brice@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr
Attachment
