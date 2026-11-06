Ramsay Santé Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC.AX) said its 52.79% owned subsidiary Ramsay Santé has reported earnings update for the three months to 30 September 2026. Ramsay Santé posted a first quarter net result - Group share of 35.5 million euros compared to a loss of 40.1 million euros, last year. EBITDA was 120.7 milion euros, an increase of 7.5%. Revenue was 1.23 billion euros, up 2.9%, or an increase of 2.8%, LFL. Ramsay Santé maintained its short and mid-term financial outlook.

Ramsay Santé is listed on the European financial markets platform Euronext. Ramsay Santé is separately self-funded by covenant light, secured debt facilities with no recourse to the Funding Group.

At last close on Euronext Paris, Ramsay Santé shares were trading at 8.56 euros.

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