Ramsay Health Care Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWHN / ISIN: US75158L1052
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06.11.2026 06:40:22
Ramsay Santé Posts Narrower Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC.AX) said its 52.79% owned subsidiary Ramsay Santé has reported earnings update for the three months to 30 September 2026. Ramsay Santé posted a first quarter net result - Group share of 35.5 million euros compared to a loss of 40.1 million euros, last year. EBITDA was 120.7 milion euros, an increase of 7.5%. Revenue was 1.23 billion euros, up 2.9%, or an increase of 2.8%, LFL. Ramsay Santé maintained its short and mid-term financial outlook.
Ramsay Santé is listed on the European financial markets platform Euronext. Ramsay Santé is separately self-funded by covenant light, secured debt facilities with no recourse to the Funding Group.
At last close on Euronext Paris, Ramsay Santé shares were trading at 8.56 euros.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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