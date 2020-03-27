NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramzan Zakir, MD, RPVI, FACC, FSCAI, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2019 Top Cardiologist in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Interventional Cardiologist at Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey and current Director of High-Risk PCI and Research at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Since 2009, in his role as Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Zakir has performed thousands of successful angioplasty procedures. He has expanded his practice to peripheral vascular disease and has obtained his RPVI certificate for vascular ultrasound. The RWJPE-Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey is where Dr. Zakir can assess the needs of his patients before performing complex coronary interventions, chronic total occlusions, carotid artery stenting, and endovascular interventions for patients with peripheral arterial disease as well as venous ablations, sclerotherapy, and Varithena® procedures for venous insufficiency.



Early in his career, Dr. Zakir attended Rutgers College and completed both his internship and residency at UMDNJ – New Jersey Medical School, and served as Chief Medical Resident at Hackensack University Hospital. He is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, and Endovascular. Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Medical School – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Dr. Zakir is involved in research and fellow training. As a leader in the field of Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Zakir serves as principal investigator of several clinical trials to enhance the management of patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and venous disease.



Dr. Zakir is an affiliate of several organizations including the American College of Cardiology, a Fellow of the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Intervention, and a member of the Police Defense Foundation as well as Health Forces for Police. An illustrious scholar, Dr. Zakir is known for his distinguished contributions to prominent medical publications and he has invited faculty to numerous international conferences including TCT, NCVH, and ACC. Dr. Zakir is fluent in Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, and English.



Dr. Zakir's hobbies include tennis, basketball, football, and rooting for the New York Jets, Knicks, and Yankees. Dr. Zakir cites raising his two sons and daughter as personal achievements. He dedicates this recognition to his father, Mirza, and Saud Sadiq.



