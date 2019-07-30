Rancho Milagro Foundation And Winters Film Group Saddle Up To Fight Sex Trafficking In The New Feature Film, "Amber and Grace"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winters Film Group will be releasing the film Amber and Grace at Pollack Tempe Cinemas in Tempe, AZ on August 15th, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. — a drama-based story that shines a light on the dark world of sex trafficking and shows healing through the relationship of a young woman and a horse at Rancho Milagro. The film gives the viewer a front row seat in this devastating journey of a girl who is taken into the seedy underworld that is all too real. It is a world of the sex traffickers and their victims.

"This is a gritty film that will grab you from the opening and not let go," said the film's director, Paul Winters. "We purposefully made Amber and Grace without nudity and graphic violence so that we could attract a wider audience. Everyone should see this film," said producer, Patty Daniels Winters.

Also showcased in this film is the healing process that Amber – played by newcomer Cori Rae Lauren – experiences with horses at an equine therapy ranch in Arizona called Rancho Milagro.

"We're excited at the opportunity to share our Ranch for this impactful production that mirrors many survivors' stories and helps tell our story," says Vanessa Kohnen, Founder and President. "Since we started five years ago, the Ranch has provided a safe environment for trauma survivors through Equine Therapy…all alongside horses that mirror emotions and provide healthy coping skills."

Purchase tickets at www.WintersFilmGroup.com. Also, on August 15th, "Amber and Grace" premieres exclusively on streaming channel www.GreatAmericanWesterns.com. Visit Rancho Milagro Foundation at www.RanchoMilagroAZ.com.

About Rancho Milagro Foundation

Founded in 2015, Rancho Milagro - Ranch of Miracles - is a non-profit 501 (c)(3), faith-based ministry organized to bring healing to survivors of severe trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through guided counseling, group and individual work—all alongside animals that mirror emotions and provide a high-level of emotional support. Inspired by the vision of Founder and President, Vanessa Kohnen, a survivor of abuse who found healing through horses, shares this place as a resource to those in need. "Rancho Milagro…bringing trauma survivors back into the arena of life."

