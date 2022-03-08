Rand Capital Reports 31% Growth in Total Investment Income for 2021

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand” or the "Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, "We had an exceptional year in 2021 as we successfully advanced our portfolio transformation. Our exits generated strong capital gains, we invested $19.7 million primarily in income yielding investments, and we distributed $4.6 million in dividends. We continued to evolve our portfolio into an income producing debt portfolio. In fact, the portfolio is now comprised of 55% of income producing assets, which includes debt investments as well as dividend paying equity investments.”

Mr. Penberthy continued, "Beyond our portfolio, there were many other changes that occurred at Rand in the last quarter. We had a change in leadership, we paid off our SBA obligations and surrendered our SBIC license. We have positioned the Company for financial flexibility that will enable us to continue to grow investment income, expand our portfolio and provide total return to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total investment income grew 17% to $1.2 million due to increased interest income from portfolio companies and higher dividend income.

Total expenses were $923,000 compared with $526,000 in the prior-year period. The Company accrued capital gains incentive fees of $86,000 during the quarter resulting from portfolio valuation changes and their related impact to the gains calculation. There was no similar accrual of fees in the prior-year period. Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $837,000, up $311,000, or 59%. This increase was mostly due to an increase in the base management fee payable to Rand’s investment adviser resulting from higher asset values year-over-year, and an increase in interest expense as the Company pre-paid two additional months of interest and expensed prior capitalized loan fees as part of the SBA payoff. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income was $320,000, or $0.12 per share, compared with $738,000, or

$0.29 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual, was $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

2021 Highlights

Total investment income of $4.1 million increased $973,000, or 31%, due to similar reasons as the fourth quarter.

Total expenses were $6.7 million compared with $2.0 million in the prior year. The change was largely due to the accrual of $4.2 million of capital gains incentive fees during the year compared with no similar accrual of fees in the prior-year period. The capital gains incentive fee accrual reflects realized gains from the sale of Rand’s investment in GiveGab and Centivo Corporation and the increase in unrealized appreciation mostly related to ACV Auctions (Nasdaq: ACVA), Open Exchange and Tilson Technologies.

Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $495,000, or 25%, to $2.5 million due to similar reasons as in the fourth quarter. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment loss per share was $1.01 for the year compared with net investment income of $0.68 per share in the prior year. Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted net investment income per share was $0.62 for 2021 compared with $0.68 for 2020. The prior-year period did reflect a tax benefit related to the intent to elect status as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Net assets at December 31, 2021 were $60.7 million, up 1% from September 30, 2021. The increase reflects higher fair market values of Rand’s investments in Empire Genomics and SciAps; the sale of ACV stock and increase in its share price; and a loan payoff from Mercantile Adjustment Bureau. These increases were somewhat offset by valuation adjustments to several portfolio companies. Net assets were up 32% from December 31, 2020, mostly due to the changes from the fourth quarter and higher fair market values of Rand’s investment in Open Exchange and Tilson Technologies.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2021, Rand’s portfolio consisted of 34 companies with a fair value of $64.1 million. This was up $2.0 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2021 and up $24.1 million, or 60%, from

December 31, 2020 due primarily to investments and valuation changes. At December 31, 2021, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 46% in debt investments, 32% in equity investments in private companies, and 22% in publicly traded equities including other BDCs and ACV Auctions. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 12.3%.

Fourth quarter 2021:

Funded $2.25 million to Nailbiter, Inc., a Reston, VA, based company providing behavioral videometrics on a consumer research platform that captures and converts real shopping behavior in-store and online into actionable metrics for global CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies. This equity investment has the economic traits of a 10% subordinated secured promissory note and warrants for preferred stock.

Funded $1.75 million to Applied Image, Inc., which consisted of a senior secured subordinated note at 10% and equity warrants. Applied Image is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and is a global supplier of precision imaged optical components and calibration standards for a wide range of industries and applications.

Follow on debt investment of $500,000 in Seyberts Billiard Corporation.

Follow on equity investment of $64,000 in Filterworks Acquisition USA.

Sold 97,646 shares of ACV Auctions at an average price of $20.43 per share. Rand still held 442,934 shares at quarter-end.

Received final $1.0 million loan and warrant repayment from Mercantile Adjustment Bureau.

Exchanged 100% of equity holdings in Empire Genomics into a $1.0 million secured promissory note at 8%.

Exited equity investment in First Wave Technologies.

Full year 2021:

Invested a total of $19.7 million across eight transactions, which largely consisted of interest yielding assets and included $2.1 million in publicly traded BDCs.

Exited five equity holdings in private companies netting realized gains of $2.7 million.

Sold Apollo Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: AINV) and ACV Auctions public securities for $3.1 million in gains.

Received $4.9 million from repaid loans.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents at year-end was $834,000, which reflected the $11 million in SBA debt that was repaid during the fourth quarter as well as new investments and dividend payments during the year. The Company holds approximately $5.6 million in public equities of BDCs and 442,934 shares of ACV Auctions, which are available for future liquidity requirements.

The Company repurchased 1,148 shares of its outstanding common stock for $20,771 in 2021. The average purchase price was $18.09 per share.

Dividends

On December 10, 2021, the Board declared a $0.14 per share dividend distribution, which was paid during the quarter, to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2021. The dividend consisted of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and a net supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share that included the spill over from additional taxable income generated in 2020 and short-term gains in 2021, offset by increased expenses related to Rand’s surrender of its SBIC license and fees payable for capital gains.

During 2021, Rand paid a total of $4.6 million in dividends, which included the four regular quarterly dividends, the year-end 2021 supplemental dividend and the $1.33 per share dividend for 2020 that was paid in January 2021.

On February 28, 2022, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.15 per share, which represented a $0.05, or 50%, increase from the regular quarterly dividends paid in 2021. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about March 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2022.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Audited) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Affiliate investments (cost of $27,357,797 and $14,835,885, respectively) $ 30,279,873 $ 13,891,199 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $25,012,871 and $25,884,428, respectively) 33,788,589 26,157,302 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $52,370,668 and $40,720,313, respectively) 64,068,462 40,048,501 Cash and cash equivalents 833,875 20,365,415 Interest receivable (net of allowance of $0 and $15,000, respectively) 128,047 258,186 Prepaid income taxes 252,010 220,740 Deferred tax asset 181,003 - Other assets 181,457 74,100 Total assets $ 65,644,854 $ 60,966,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $ 891,102 $ 156,999 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 51,689 171,373 Capital gains incentive fees 3,547,760 - Deferred revenue 408,887 153,895 Deferred tax payable - 121,141 Debentures guaranteed by the SBA (net of debt issuance costs) - 10,824,587 Dividend payable - 3,434,117 Total liabilities 4,899,438 14,862,112 Stockholders’ equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 12/31/21 and 2,582,169 at 12/31/20 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 51,679,809 52,003,545 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 12/31/21 and 66,747 shares at 12/31/20 (1,566,605 ) (1,545,834 ) Total distributable earnings 10,367,320 (4,617,773 ) Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share - 2021: $23.54, 2020: $17.86) 60,745,416 46,104,830 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets) $ 65,644,854 $ 60,966,942

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Audited) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ 11,303 $ - $ 23,068 $ - Affiliate investments 517,539 $ 179,147 1,541,507 666,969 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 378,043 $ 541,535 1,453,059 1,794,974 Total interest from portfolio companies 906,885 720,682 $ 3,017,634 2,461,943 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 533 623 13,876 87,784 Total interest from other investments 533 623 13,876 87,784 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 145,589 79,355 354,536 118,730 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 128,965 147,826 533,643 309,351 Total dividend and other investment income 274,554 227,181 888,179 428,081 Fee income: Affiliate investments 36,912 5,000 114,697 15,417 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 17,647 102,194 41,917 109,694 Total fee income 54,559 107,194 156,614 125,111 Total investment income 1,236,531 1,055,680 4,076,303 3,102,919 Expenses: Base management fee 238,904 155,318 858,144 589,519 Capital gains incentive fees 86,000 - 4,200,000 - Interest on SBA obligations 304,700 104,190 617,270 416,760 Professional fees 200,195 185,062 578,577 568,857 Shareholders and office operating 38,878 40,400 223,381 258,266 Directors' fees 39,050 31,375 153,500 116,500 Insurance 9,698 7,767 38,635 33,868 Corporate development 4,372 2,066 14,702 14,546 Bad debt (recovery) - - (15,000 ) (24,000 ) Other operating 998 90 1,106 662 Total expenses 922,795 526,268 6,670,315 1,974,978 Net investment income (loss) before income taxes 313,736 529,412 (2,594,012 ) 1,127,941 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,119 ) (209,086 ) 10,896 (628,187 ) Net investment income (loss) 319,855 738,498 (2,604,908 ) 1,756,128 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments: Control investments (308,676 ) - (308,676 ) - Affiliate investments 57,215 (7,984,468 ) 192,645 (7,927,552 ) Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 1,342,349 (410,857 ) 5,936,385 1,944,273 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments 1,090,888 (8,395,325 ) 5,820,354 (5,983,279 ) Net change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation on investments: Control investments 1,151,021 - 1,151,021 - Affiliate investments (233,249 ) 6,455,129 3,414,050 5,939,325 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (1,597,207 ) 1,011,763 7,804,535 987,534 Change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation before income taxes (679,435 ) 7,466,892 12,369,606 6,926,859 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (213,327 ) 182,530 (212,376 ) 1,955,942 Net change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation on investments (466,108 ) 7,284,362 12,581,982 4,970,917 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 624,780 (1,110,963 ) 18,402,336 (1,012,362 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ 944,635 $ (372,465 ) $ 15,797,428 $ 743,766 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,583,622 2,581,707 2,268,356 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $ 0.37 $ (0.14 ) $ 6.12 $ 0.33

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets 2021 2020 Net assets at beginning of year $ 46,104,830 $ 53,628,516 Net investment (loss) income (2,604,908 ) 1,756,128 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments 5,820,354 (5,983,279 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments 12,581,982 4,970,917 Net increase in net assets from operations 15,797,428 743,766 Declaration of dividends (1,136,071 ) (8,190,723 ) Purchase of treasury shares (20,771 ) (76,729 ) Net assets at end of year $ 60,745,416 $ 46,104,830

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses to

GAAP Total Expense

(unaudited)

In addition to reporting Total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP”) financial measure, Rand presents adjusted Expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses are defined as GAAP Total expenses less any expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended December 31,

2021 Three months

ended December 31,

2020 Year

ended December 31,

2021 Year

ended December 31,

2020 Total expenses $ 922,795 $ 526,268 $ 6,670,315 $ 1,974,978 Exclude capital gains incentive fees 86,000 - 4,200,000 - Adjusted expenses $ 836,795 $ 526,268 $ 2,470,315 $ 1,974,978

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share to

GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share

(unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP”) financial measure, Rand presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share plus any capital gains incentive fees per share. GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended December 31,

2021 Three months

ended December 31,

2020 Year

ended December 31,

2021 Year

ended December 31,

2020 Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.68 Capital gains incentive fees per share 0.04 - 1.63 - Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.62 $ 0.68

