Rand Capital Reports 67% Increase in Total Investment Income for Second Quarter 2022

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand” or the "Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Daniel P. Penberthy, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, "We delivered another solid quarter of total investment income growth, which reflected our focused investment strategy and significant debt portfolio expansion over the past year. During the recent quarter, we took a number of steps to position Rand for our next phase of growth. Most importantly, we added a new source of capital to support this strategy by securing a $25 million credit facility, which provides not only increased liquidity, but also greater flexibility. We also exited some of our publicly traded securities, which we in turn utilized to fund our follow-on debt investment in Seybert’s Billiard Corporation, making Seybert’s the largest Rand interest yielding debt holding with an approximately $5.6 million cost basis.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Total investment income grew $542,000, or 67%, to $1.4 million primarily due to increased interest income from portfolio companies and higher dividend income.

Total expenses were a credit of $96,000 compared with an expense of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. A reduction in value of Rand’s publicly held securities impacted accrued capital gain incentive fees to the external investment adviser, resulting in a credit of $663,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $1.1 million of expense for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding capital gains incentive fees, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $567,000, up $7,000, or 1%, from the prior-year period. Higher professional fees resulting from the new debt financing were largely offset with the elimination of interest expense payments for the SBA obligations that were paid off in full in December 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income was $1.4 million, or $0.55 per share, compared with a net investment loss of $811,000, or $0.31 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual, was $0.29 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $0.10 in the second quarter of 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2022, Rand’s portfolio included investments with a fair value of $59.0 million across

29 portfolio businesses. This was down $3.4 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2022, due primarily to the change in ACV Auctions’ market value and stock sales, net of the follow-on Seybert’s investment. At

June 30, 2022, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 55% in debt investments, 35% in equity investments in private companies, and 10% in publicly traded equities consisting of other BDCs and ACV Auctions. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 12.1%.

Second quarter 2022:

Follow on debt investment of $2.2 million in Seybert’s Billiard Corporation.

Sold 86,000 shares of ACV Auctions at an average price of $14.24 per share for a realized gain of $1.2 million. Rand held 319,934 shares at quarter-end, which represented approximately 4% of the portfolio’s fair value.

Sold holdings in two publicly traded BDCs – Golub Capital and Owl Rock Capital – generating total proceeds of $922,000 and a gain of $171,000.

Sold remaining interest in Microcision, which netted a gain of $190,000.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $1.2 million compared with $834,000 at 2021 year-end. As of June 30, 2022, the Company held approximately $4.0 million in public equities of other BDCs and $2.1 million of ACV Auctions shares, all of which are available for future liquidity requirements including both RIC dividends and new portfolio investments.

On June 27, 2022, Rand closed on a $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility with M&T Bank. The new facility provides for a 5-year term through 2027, at an interest rate calculated using SOFR plus 3.5%. There were no borrowings under the facility at quarter-end.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during the second quarter of 2022.

Dividends

On July 28, 2022, Rand declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Affiliate investments (cost of $30,195,392 and $27,357,797, respectively) $33,165,309 $30,279,873 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $22,291,325 and $25,012,871, respectively) 25,833,464 33,788,589 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $52,486,717 and $52,370,668, respectively) 58,998,773 64,068,462 Cash 1,189,146 833,875 Interest receivable 193,807 128,047 Prepaid income taxes 6,360 252,010 Deferred tax asset 239,158 181,003 Other assets 360,091 181,457 Total assets $60,987,335 $65,644,854 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $230,781 $891,102 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 55,933 51,689 Capital gains incentive fees 2,645,000 3,547,760 Deferred revenue 391,437 408,887 Total liabilities 3,323,151 4,899,438 Stockholders’ equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 6/30/22 and 12/31/21 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 51,679,809 51,679,809 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 6/30/22 and 12/31/21 (1,566,605) (1,566,605) Total distributable earnings 7,286,088 10,367,320 Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share – 6/30/22: $22.34; 12/31/21: $23.54) 57,664,184 60,745,416 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets) $60,987,335 $65,644,854

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Six months

ended

June 30, 2022 Six months

ended

June 30, 2021 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investment $- $2,867 $- $2,867 Affiliate investments 614,997 295,085 1,185,113 614,501 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 389,835 344,254 731,858 735,600 Total interest from portfolio companies 1,004,832 642,206 1,916,971 1,352,968 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 1 243 1 12,870 Total interest from other investments 1 243 1 12,870 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 202,785 13,125 246,510 108,051 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 113,735 123,922 243,000 275,665 Total dividend and other investment income 316,520 137,047 489,510 383,716 Fee income: Affiliate investments 22,515 24,562 52,820 63,918 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 9,314 6,979 18,628 13,957 Total fee income 31,829 31,541 71,448 77,875 Total investment income 1,353,182 811,037 2,477,930 1,827,429 Expenses: Base management fee 230,767 212,907 471,042 388,516 Capital gains incentive fees (663,000) 1,060,000 (902,760) 3,660,000 Interest on SBA obligations - 104,190 - 208,380 Professional fees 212,138 123,991 443,221 284,124 Stockholders and office operating 64,890 69,661 121,588 141,083 Directors' fees 44,883 38,900 89,983 75,400 Insurance 13,353 9,380 22,263 19,707 Corporate development 726 821 3,753 8,303 Other operating 45 108 90 108 Total expenses (96,198) 1,619,958 249,180 4,785,621 Net investment income (loss) before income taxes 1,449,380 (808,921) 2,228,750 (2,958,192) Income tax expense 31,243 1,966 38,610 19,723 Net investment income (loss) 1,418,137 (810,887) 2,190,140 (2,977,915) Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Affiliate investments 167,159 - 167,159 135,430 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 1,372,984 1,817,350 521,513 1,992,675 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 1,540,143 1,817,350 688,672 2,128,105 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments 47,841 - 47,841 - Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (4,902,510) 3,495,322 (5,233,579) 13,382,354 Change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation before income taxes (4,854,669) 3,495,322 (5,185,738) 13,382,354 Deferred income tax expense - 951 - 951 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments (4,854,669) 3,494,371 (5,185,738) 13,381,403 Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (3,314,526) 5,311,721 (4,497,066) 15,509,508 Net (decrease) increase in net assets from operations ($1,896,389) $4,500,834 ($2,306,926) $12,531,593 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,582,169 2,581,021 2,582,169 Basic and diluted net (decrease) increase in net assets from operations per share ($0.73) $1.74 ($0.89) $4.85

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (Unaudited) Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Six months

ended

June 30, 2022 Six months

ended

June 30, 2021 Net assets at beginning of period $59,947,726 $53,877,204 $60,745,416 $46,104,830 Net investment income (loss) 1,418,137 (810,887) 2,190,140 (2,977,915) Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 1,540,143 1,817,350 688,672 2,128,105 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments (4,854,669) 3,494,371 (5,185,738) 13,381,403 Net (decrease) increase in net assets from operations (1,896,389) 4,500,834 (2,306,926) 12,531,593 Declaration of dividend (387,153) (258,217) (774,306) (516,602) Net assets at end of period $57,664,184 $58,119,821 $57,664,184 $58,119,821

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses to

GAAP Total (Credits)/Expense

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP”) financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total (credits)/expenses removing the effect of any expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP total (credits)/expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Total (credits)/expenses $ (96,198 ) $ 1,619,958 Exclude (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees (663,000 ) 1,060,000 Adjusted expenses $ 566,802 $ 559,958

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share to

GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP”) financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share removing the effect of any expenses/ (credits) for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Net investment income (loss) per share $ 0.55 $ (0.31 ) Exclude (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees per share (0.26 ) 0.41 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.10

