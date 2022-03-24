Rand McNally Debuts Largest, Most Rugged Truck Navigation Tablet

Built with tremendous industry insight and input, Rand McNally's new TND™ Tablet 1050 is "All About the Driver"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally, a leader in commercial transportation technology solutions, today unveiled a major, new, in-cab tablet with enhanced navigation and advanced features for professional drivers. The announcement was made at the Mid-America Trucking Show, where Rand McNally team members are demonstrating the new tablet.

Drivers want more accurate navigation, easier-to-see screens, louder voice guidance, and a more durable device.

Engineered with driver input, the TND™ Tablet 1050 features four key items necessary for professional truck drivers:

Superior Navigation – New, upgraded Rand Navigation with 33% more truck-specific road data than other GPS providers

– New, upgraded Rand Navigation with 33% more truck-specific road data than other GPS providers Large Format – Huge, high-definition 10-inch screen with enhanced mapping and graphics for ease of use

– Huge, high-definition 10-inch screen with enhanced mapping and graphics for ease of use Professional-Grade Strength – Includes a removable tablet guard, a heavy-duty Corning Gorilla ® Glass screen, and three strong mounting options

– Includes a removable tablet guard, a heavy-duty Corning Gorilla Glass screen, and three strong mounting options Enhanced Trucker Tools – Such as an upgraded camera for driver and vehicle inspection reports and receipt tracking

Built from the ground up for truckers – not repurposed from small vehicle devices – Rand McNally's TND™ Tablet 1050 has endured hours of input and over-the-road testing with long-haul drivers. The 1050 is the most solid, driver-designed TND Rand McNally has launched since creating the truck navigation device category in 2009.

"In spending time and communicating with thousands of drivers, we heard loud and clear what is most valuable to professional drivers," explained Ivan Sheldon, Rand McNally's V.P. of Product Management.

"Feature overload is not helpful. Instead, drivers want more accurate mapping and navigation, easier-to-see screens, louder voice guidance, and a more durable device that lessens the risk of breakage if dropped," Sheldon continued. "Those were our top goals in creating the TND™ Tablet 1050."

Best-in-Class Navigation

At the heart of the device is new, upgraded Navigation built by Rand McNally, whose GIS (Geographic Information System) engineers update and supplement the mapping on a year-round basis maintaining hundreds of attributes on its network.

While other GPS providers use standard base mapping, Rand McNally delivers at least 33% more truck-specific road data. That means Rand McNally's navigation is more accurate, helping to ensure drivers won't get routed unnecessarily due to misinterpreted road signs or a lack of weight restricted routes.

In fact, compared with other market-leading products, Rand McNally's navigation includes thousands more low bridges, 28,000 more miles of weight-restricted roads, and 15,000 more miles of truck-prohibited roads.

Built for Professionals

The large-format device is trucking tough: Not only is the screen made of Corning® Gorilla® Glass, which is eight times stronger than conventional glass and four times more resistant to scratches1, the TND™ Tablet 1050 comes with a sturdy case or guard designed to protect. Evaluated to exceed drop-test standards2, the guard has reinforced corners and is made of industrial-grade material.

The new device also includes an upgraded camera, with a high-performance image sensor. Whether used to supplement reports or track receipts, the camera makes it simple to record and save on the same device.

Ongoing Investment

The TND™ Tablet 1050 is the latest trucking solution from Rand McNally, which, along with its owner TELEO Capital, has spent the last year significantly increasing its investment in best-in-class solutions for the transportation market. With TELEO Capital backing, the company is working to build and strengthen its Customer Support function, implement new and more efficient internal systems, and bring on board additional talent.

Rand McNally team members will be showing the TND™ Tablet 1050 and other trucking technology through the weekend at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally makes journeys better through innovative solutions that improve the movement of people and goods.

