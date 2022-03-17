Rand partners With Criptan to support mainstream user adoption

To expand their accessibility and user experience, Rand has partnered with a Criptan to ensure seamless FIAT to Crypto transfers for their users.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to welcome Criptan to the Rand Community! Our newest partnership with Criptan will allow our users to transfer savings to Rand using a credit/debit card, regardless of what FIAT currency they use. Criptan takes the hassle out of moving your savings into stable coins by doing it for you, and deposits these into Rand in one simple step.

Your savings need to be converted to stable coins, because Rand invests stable coins in on-chain structured products to pay for your expenses or whatever you are saving for. Criptan is a regulated FIAT on/off ramp partner, and we pay for their services when you join Rand. Criptan is the simple way to transfer your savings to Rand, to get investing and earning.

Once launched, European users will be able to deposit using a credit/debit card to Rand and withdraw directly from Rand to their bank accounts. Later this year, FIAT onboarding will be extended to more regions including South America and Asia, so watch this space for more announcements coming soon.

Make your savings work harder for you with Rand!

About Criptan

Criptan is your gateway to the Crypto-world. Criptan uses robust technology to provide custody of its clients' crypto assets and provide FIAT on/off ramp services to its commercial clients. Criptan seeks to bring the world of cryptocurrencies closer to people's day-to-day lives where everyone can access the crypto space easily, earn yields on their savings through partners like Rand, and spend it wherever they want, everywhere. Founded in 2018 by Jorge Soriano and Jaume Sol, Criptan's mission is to bring crypto to everyone.

Connect with Criptan: Discord | Website | Twitter

About Rand

Rand Network is a personal finance booster that helps you pay for all your monthly expenses on autopilot. Rand connects people to produce returns in a way that is safe and also helps you save money rather than spend it.

Simply open an account, create a Private Vault for yourself or with your friends or family, and that's it. Rand produces yield on your savings, covering all your monthly expenses in one place. But Rand also gives you the chance to win big cash prizes by joining Public Vaults where members are selected at random each week to win. If you don't win, your initial investment stays put or can be withdrawn whenever suits you. It is that simple.

Rand Network is a new and exciting project that solves one of the most significant sources of stress for young adults and professionals, how to obtain a return on their capital. Rand was born from the passion and drive of CEO and founder, Pol Martin, to help his peers with the difficult financial circumstances of being young adults. As a Generation Z, he has witnessed first-hand how some of his closest friends struggle to safely generate passive income or returns on their savings without extensive knowledge of financial instruments or markets. Rand is the result of his desire to offer young adults a chance to complement their financial savings, and to enhance their financial wealth.

Rand has already made some big moves in its early stages. Having its partnerships with Acala, Tokensoft, Automata and Criptan already confirmed, the future looks bright!

Connect with Us! Telegram | Website | Twitter | GitBook | Newsletter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rand-partners-with-criptan-to-support-mainstream-user-adoption-301505189.html

SOURCE Rand