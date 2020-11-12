Randon Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), which operates within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q2020) and nine months of 2020 (9M2020), ended in September 30, 2020. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 3Q2020 are as follows:

3Q20 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 2.1 billion , an increase of 7.3% as compared to 3Q19 ( R$ 2.0 billion );

before consolidation, is , an increase of 7.3% as compared to 3Q19 ( ); 3Q20 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 1.5 billion , 10.5% higher than the revenue achieved in 3Q19 ( R$ 1.4 billion );

is , 10.5% higher than the revenue achieved in 3Q19 ( ); 3Q20 Consolidated EBITDA is R$ 270.0 million , with EBITDA margin of 17.8% and 3Q20 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 260.6 million , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2%.

is , with EBITDA margin of 17.8% and of , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2%. 3Q20 Net Income is R$ 116.0 million , and net margin of 7.7%, as compared to net income of R$ 78.5 million and net margin of 5.7% in 3Q19.

