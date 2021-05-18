Randori Achieves SOC 2 Certification

WALTHAM, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randori , the company unlocking the attacker's perspective, today announced its successful completion of the System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for the Randori Attack Platform . A recognized technical audit for service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This latest milestone makes Randori the industry's first unified Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART), as well as the only ASM vendor, to successfully achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

"Randori is first ASM and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) solution to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification."

"Today's SOC 2 announcement is yet another example of how Randori is leading the attack surface management market forward," said Brian Hazzard, CEO and co-founder of Randori. "With a new attack hitting the headlines every week, it's critical that enterprise security vendors lead by example and set the standard for others in the space. The work our CISO Aaron and his team have put in, demonstrates to our customers our commitment to security and raises the bar for other ASM vendors in the space."

Randori's SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates to its customers that its controls are properly designed and operate effectively, and its systems and processes are aligned to protect sensitive data.

The audit tested over 130 unique controls in the following areas:

Information security policies and procedures

Systems, information, network, infrastructure and personnel security

Risk assessment

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Access controls

Change management

Management oversight

"As a company founded by attackers, good security practices are embedded into everything we do. This certification validates the investments we've made in our security program and signals to our customers our ongoing commitment," said Aaron Fosdick, CISO of Randori. "Certifications such as SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 are key requirements that CISOs look for when partnering with a new vendor, because they provide independent attestation that a vendor has controls in place which are operating effectively. Having these certifications enable us to further accelerate our growth in what is already one of the hottest sectors of security."

The independent audit was conducted by A-LIGN , a leading security and compliance provider, who validated Randori's stringent security and governance controls and represents critical consideration. Third-party validation of security controls is a critical consideration when selecting third-party vendors, especially for customers in regulated industries, such as telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government.

To learn more about the Randori Attack Platform and get a free hacker's assessment of your environment, visit: https://randori.com/demo .

About Randori: Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps, test their defenses, and bring clarity to cyber risk. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital. To learn more visit www.randori.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randori-achieves-soc-2-certification-301294281.html

SOURCE Randori