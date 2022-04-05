Randstad Sourceright appoints Tatiana Ohm as managing director, global accounts EMEA

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has appointed Tatiana Ohm as managing director, Global Accounts EMEA. Reporting to Kimberly Kelly Fahey, managing director of Global Client Services, in this new role, Ohm will be responsible for overseeing Randstad Sourceright's largest clients that are headquartered in the EMEA region.

"I am thrilled to join Randstad Sourceright to help our clients navigate the changing expectations of talent and adapt their acquisition strategies accordingly," said Ohm. "As a strong believer in the importance of how companies instill a sense of purpose, I am deeply impressed by Randstad's own focus on people's well-being, our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including the ambition of Net Zero by 2050, and strong commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Only when an organization lives these values at the heart of their own strategy, can they authentically share and deliver such passion and quality with their clients."

Based in Germany, Tatiana brings more than 25 years of management, sales, and operational experience in the total workforce solutions space. Her career includes executive leadership roles in two critical markets, Europe and Asia Pacific, demonstrating a strong track record of delivering a competitive advantage to organizations through a tailored approach to the management of human capital. Named Diversity Champion by the European Diversity Awards (EDA) in 2021, and a member of Zonta International, an advocacy group for gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, Tatiana has a passion for supporting the growth of diversity and women-owned talent providers in Europe.

The appointment of Ohm comes on the heels of Randstad posting record revenue over 2021, delivering market outperformance in the majority of their markets and significant growth in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

"We are excited for Tatiana to join the Randstad Sourceright Global Accounts and EMEA leadership teams as we continue to help our clients find, develop and retain the right people while battling market volatility and a global talent shortage," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "As business leaders are turning to a people-centric mindset and focus on improving the talent experience to tackle scarcity, it is critical for us to offer innovative and tailored solutions across the talent life cycle and help organizations avoid an even greater impact on the bottom line and productivity than reported over 2021 ."

