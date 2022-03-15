Randstad Sourceright named "Market Leader" by Ardent Partners in 2022 MSP Solution Advisor Report

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions leader Randstad Sourceright today announced it has been recognized as a "Market Leader" in Ardent Partners' 2022 Managed Services Provider (MSP) Solution Advisor Report. Randstad Sourceright has been evaluated against 11 managed services providers (MSPs), and ranked for its unique "MSP 4.0" strategy, global services procurement Center of Excellence, long-term commitment to accelerating the Future of Work within its customer base, its market-leading direct sourcing offering — powered by its proprietary TalentUX platform — and consumer experience-like talent marketing programs that build talent pools for now and the rapidly evolving future.

"We're committed to transforming the core workforce management playbook to develop a total talent management focus," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "This recognition is a testament to the core capabilities of our unique MSP 4.0 model, which is a robust enabler of innovation-led, technology-enabled, and AI-driven services that provide customers with broader access to highly qualified contingent talent."

Another important component of Randstad Sourceright's MSP 4.0 model is the integration of services procurement. Ardent Partners highlighted the strength and depth of Randstad Sourceright's services procurement offering and the significant investment being made in creating a global Center of Excellence.

Paul Vincent, global head of Services Procurement at Randstad Sourceright, added, "As we continue to serve customers with a progressive and differentiated level of expertise across the statement-of-work life cycle, we're working with clients to ensure that all key stakeholders see the benefits of our end-to-end solution and how it integrates with broader workforce strategies."

The 2022 MSP Solution Advisor report is designed to help procurement, HR, human capital and talent acquisition executives navigate the complex and mature MSP solutions marketplace. The report analyzes and assesses the primary MSP solution providers in the marketplace today and guides executive leaders on the differentiators that matter in selecting the proper workforce solution, including statement of work (SOW) management; services procurement; direct sourcing; diversity, equity and inclusion; analytics and reporting; use of intelligence and more.

"Randstad Sourceright is re-imagining contingent workforce management with its array of next-generation tools, forward-thinking strategies and program elegance," said Christopher J. Dwyer, senior vice president of Research at Ardent Partners , managing director of The Future of Work Exchange , and author of the new report. "The provider's new SOW management services offering will continue transforming the way companies enable, not control, services procurement."

To learn more about how Randstad Sourceright can help organizations transform contingent workforce management to drive greater business value and organizational performance, please visit www.randstadsourceright.com .

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential. As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 24.6 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. To learn more visit randstadsourceright.com.

About Ardent Partners and the Future of Work Exchange

Ardent Partners is a Boston-based research and advisory firm that is the preeminent source of guidance and insights into the evolving world of talent and work. The Future of Work Exchange , powered by Ardent Partners, is an exciting new venture designed to engage HR and procurement professionals and create an open forum for innovative dialogue and the "exchange" of ideas, strategies, and practices that business executives can use to transform both their talent and their talent management operations. For more information, please visit The Future of Work Exchange .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randstad-sourceright-named-market-leader-by-ardent-partners-in-2022-msp-solution-advisor-report-301502894.html

SOURCE Randstad Sourceright