Randstad Sourceright Partners with Scoping and Statement of Work Authoring Platform Deployed

Global talent solutions leader partners with Deployed to deliver new Services Procurement 360 management service

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions leader Randstad Sourceright is pleased to announce its partnership with Deployed – a Scoping and Statement of Work (SOW) authoring software platform – to deliver 'Services Procurement 360', a statement of work management service that allows business leaders to strengthen the link between talent acquisition and the utilization of project-based expertise.

Global organizations are increasingly turning to external service providers to deliver projects through a combination of contingent as well as distributed teams through statements of work. Deployed's software provides the scope and services procurement digital standards to create streamlined ways of assessing maturity and enhances the ability for organizations to scope complex service requirements against predefined, dynamic scope templates.

"Randstad Sourceright is committed to transforming the way that our clients can leverage and deploy their total workforce," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "Our continued investment in a global services procurement center of excellence and our unique MSP 4.0 model — which offers innovation-led, technology-enabled and AI-driven workforce management services — provides customers with broader access to highly qualified professionals at a time when talent scarcity is at its highest levels."

Paul Vincent, global head of Services Procurement at Randstad Sourceright, added, "We wanted to make it much easier for organizations of all levels of maturity and ambition to benefit from a services procurement solution. We know that organizations will potentially have a different support need for different categories or levels of expenditure. So, we can now be very adaptable in allowing them to choose different and, if required, multiple combinations of support depending on where we can add the most value to their current approach."

Kayleigh Kuptz, co-founder of Deployed commented: "We're delighted to be partnering with Randstad Sourceright to deliver this innovative statement of work assessment solution. Services Procurement remains the largest opportunity in the future of work and the Global MSP market; and the ability to assess maturity, gaps and opportunities for services procurement and compare to peers is significant first step in bringing broader digitization and standardization to knowledge-based services."

Deployed is rewriting the language of work with our unique scope authoring platform for projects that start smarter and finish stronger. We believe that the Future of Work is already here, and services procurement is the most important foundation of the new Project Economy ($20 trillion of economic activity year year). Deployed partners with innovative companies who want to deliver more successful projects through better preparation of work; defining, collaborating and agreeing services in one specialized platform.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. They empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential. As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 24.6 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.randstadsourceright.com/ .

About Deployed

Deployed is project Scoping and Statement of Work authoring platform that streamlines the process of defining the work to be done for any services projects. We make work more meaningful, measurable and successful. It's a powerful, modular, no code scope and SoW template builder to allow any organization to start getting insights into services procurement demand. Backed by Microsoft Ventures and other Silicon Valley funds, they won the Melinda Gate's Female Founders Competition in 2020 and were a finalist in Tech Nation's Rising Star 4.0 Awards earlier this year.

For more information, visit www.deployed.co.

