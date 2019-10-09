Randy Guillot Elected 75th Chairman of ATA

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Today, the Board of Directors of the American Trucking Associations elected Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express Inc., New Orleans, Louisiana, the federation's 75th chairman.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be elected as chairman of ATA," Guillot said. "I look forward to spending the next year speaking up and speaking out on behalf of our industry and our association as we work to advance ATA's agenda on a number of fronts including tort reform, infrastructure, trade and most importantly safety."

Guillot replaces Barry Pottle, CEO of Pottle's Transportation, Bangor, Maine, as chairman.

"Randy has been a tremendous advocate for our industry at the state level and at the national level on a number of issues of vital importance to our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "I congratulate him on this honor, and I'm confident he will continue to be a strong voice on behalf of trucking."

In addition to his work with ATA, Guillot is past chairman of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, chairman of ATA's Intermodal Motor Carriers Conference, as well as treasurer and a board member of the North American Chassis Pool Cooperative.

The Board also elected as Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking, Findlay, Ohio, ATA first vice chairman; Harold Summerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines Inc., Birmingham, Alabama as ATA second vice chairman; as well as Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems and Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts, as ATA vice chairmen. In addition, the Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of Admiralty Holdings Inc., as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Freight, as treasurer.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

