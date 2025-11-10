Ranger Energy Service a Aktie

Ranger Energy Service a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DWAJ / ISIN: US75282U1043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.11.2025 13:44:16

Ranger Energy Q3 Profit, Revenue Fall; Acquires American Well Services For About $90.5 Million

(RTTNews) - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR), a provider of high specification mobile rig well services, on Monday reported lower profit for the third quarter, mainly due to a decline in revenue. The company also announced the acquisition of American Well Services (AWS), a Permian Basin-focused well services provider, from Argonaut Private Equity for approximately $90.5 million.

Net income decreased to $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share, from $8.7 million, or $0.39 per share, in the prior-year period.

Operating income fell sharply to $2.6 million from $12.9 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the quarter was $16.8 million, down from $25.1 million in the prior-year period.

Revenue declined 16% to $128.9 million from $153 million a year earlier. Segment-wise, High Specification Rigs revenue fell $5.8 million to $80.9 million, Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services revenue dropped 14% to $30.8 million, and Wireline Services revenue declined 43% to $17.2 million.

Ranger declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on December 5 to shareholders of record as of November 21.

The AWS acquisition, which represents less than 2.5 times trailing EBITDA, includes $60 million in cash and 2 million shares of Ranger stock valued at $12.51 per share, along with a $5 million earn-out contingent on AWS achieving $36 million in EBITDA within 12 months of closing.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow, with annual synergies of about $4 million anticipated to be fully realized by the end of 2026. On a pro forma basis, Ranger's forward EBITDA is projected to exceed $100 million, and the acquisition is expected to strengthen pull-through revenue opportunities in its high-specification rig segment.

Ranger's stock was down more than 2% in pre-market trading, after closing 0.22% lower at $13.75 on Friday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ranger Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.