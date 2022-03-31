Ranger Investment Management Appoints Dana Ousley CFO and Partner, and Marketing Chief Marta Cotton as Partner

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has appointed Marta Cotton and Dana Ousley as partners.

Ousley, who joined Ranger Investments in 2008, was also named chief financial officer. Cotton joined the firm in 2021 as head of marketing and client relations. Cotton and Ousley also serve on the firm's seven-member leadership team.

"Dana and Marta are making outstanding contributions to our clients and our firm and we're delighted to recognize their efforts and leadership," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer, partner and portfolio manager for Ranger Investments.

Ousley joined Ranger Investments in 2008 as controller and was promoted to chief accounting officer in 2021. She has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience, having previously worked at Spyglass Trading, L.P. as controller. She is a CPA and holds a Certificate in Investment Management Performance (CIPM).

Before joining Ranger Investments in July 2021, Cotton was a principal and director of client development at New York-based Matarin Capital Management. She spent 16 years at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where she helped build the firm's international equities business in the U.S. She was a managing director and had senior relationship management responsibilities for numerous institutional clients.

Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $2.6 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Dec. 31, 2021. The firm serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX).

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that offers U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is an SEC-registered investment adviser, owned and controlled by employees. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments formally integrates analysis of ESG factors into its investment process and is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://rangerinvestments.com/sustainable-investing/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ranger-investment-management-appoints-dana-ousley-cfo-and-partner-and-marketing-chief-marta-cotton-as-partner-301514789.html

SOURCE Ranger Investments