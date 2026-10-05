Rani Therapeutics' RaniPill Accepted Into FDA Emerging Technology Program

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) on Monday announced that its RaniPill Capsule platform technology has been accepted into the U.S. FDA's Emerging Technology Program (ETP).

The FDA's ETP is designed to support the development and implementation of innovative approaches to pharmaceutical product design and manufacturing, particularly technologies with novel elements and limited regulatory review experience.

Acceptance into the program provides Rani with early and direct engagement with the FDA's Emerging Technology Team on technical and regulatory considerations related to the RaniPill platform.

The engagement may include pre-submission meetings and potential site visits, with discussions able to address the broader applicability of the underlying platform technology rather than individual drug products.

Rani said the FDA engagement is expected to support development of its RaniPill platform, including efforts to automate its vertically integrated manufacturing process for potential broader clinical use.

The RaniPill Capsule is a proprietary platform designed to enable oral delivery of biologics and drugs that are traditionally administered through subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion.

Rani has conducted preclinical and clinical studies evaluating the safety, tolerability and bioavailability of the RaniPill technology and is developing the platform through partnerships focused on rare disease, immunology and obesity.

RANI has traded between $0.44 and $3.87 over the past year. Currently, RANI is trading at $0.78, down 3.50%.