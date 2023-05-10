Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 09:00:00

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGE IN THE DISCLOSURE DATE OF HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT  

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Financial calendar, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Contrary to the previous information, Rapala VMC Corporation will disclose the Half Year Financial Report for January-June on July 20, 2023. The previously announced disclosure date was July 14, 2023.
                                

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Lars Ollberg

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 500 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


