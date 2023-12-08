Rapala VMC Corporation: Changes in Global Management Team





Rapala VMC Corporation, Changes board/management/auditors, December 8, 2023 at 06:00 p.m. EET

Jean-Philippe Nicolle, who is already a member of the Global Management Team and currently the Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer responsible for Business Performance, Finance Controlling and Internal Auditing as of January 1, 2024.

Miikka Tarna has been appointed as a member of Global Management Team and Chief Financial Officer as of January 1, 2024. Tarna has worked for the Rapala VMC Group since 2010 and is currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

Tuomas Akkanen has been appointed as a member of Global Management Team and Executive Vice President, Head of Group Supply Chain and Winter Sports as of January 1, 2024. Akkanen has worked for the Rapala VMC Group since 2017 and is currently head of Group Supply Chain and Winter Sports.

Päivi Ohvo has been appointed as a member of Global Management Team and Executive Vice President, Human Resources, as of January 1, 2024. Ohvo has worked for the Rapala VMC Group since 2005 and is currently head of HR and the Managing Director of Marttiini Oy.

Tuomo Leino has been appointed as a member of Global Management Team and Executive Vice President, General Counsel as of January 1, 2024. Leino has worked for the Rapala VMC Group since 2019 and is currently Group’s General Counsel, Secretary of the Board and Head of Sustainability.

Joni Tuominen has been appointed as a member of Global Management Team and Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and IT as of January 1, 2024. Tuominen has worked for the Rapala VMC Group during 2011-2015 and since 2018 and is currently heading the Group’s Global Business Development function.

All persons referred above report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Lars Ollberg.

"I want to congratulate new Global Management Team members for their appointments. Same time I want to remind everyone of the work ahead. This team together with the robust, experienced and professional local managers will ensure the success of Rapala VMC in the years to come.” says President and CEO Lars Ollberg.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Lars Ollberg

President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations

tel. +358 9 7562 540

