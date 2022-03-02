|
02.03.2022 14:00:00
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2021 PUBLISHED
Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2021 PUBLISHED
Rapala VMC Corporation’s Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement 2021 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release.
These statements and other investor information as well as sustainability report and remuneration report are available on the Group’s corporate website at www.rapalavmc.com in English and Finnish.
Rapala VMC Corporation publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.
Helsinki, March 2, 2022
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Nicolas Cederström Warchalowski
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information:
Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media
About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.
Attachments
- Rapala VMC Corporation, Financial Statements 2021
- Rapala VMC Corporation, Corporate Governance Statement 2021
- Rapala VMC Corporation, Remuneration Report 2021
- Rapala VMC Corporation, Sustainability Report 2021
- 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91-2021-12-31-en
- Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, March 2, 2022
