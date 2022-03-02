02.03.2022 14:00:00

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2021 PUBLISHED

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2021 PUBLISHED

Rapala VMC Corporation’s Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement 2021 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release.

These statements and other investor information as well as sustainability report and remuneration report are available on the Group’s corporate website at www.rapalavmc.com in English and Finnish.

Rapala VMC Corporation publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

Helsinki, March 2, 2022

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Nicolas Cederström Warchalowski
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information:
Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


 

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rapala VMCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rapala VMCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rapala VMC 6,46 3,53% Rapala VMC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX stark -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zieht kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck steht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen