RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS





RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Managers’ transactions, April 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EET





Rapala VMC Corporation has received on April 6, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Corporation.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie SA

Position: Closely associated person





Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Emmanuel Viellard

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Name: Louis Audemard d’Alançon

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Name: Cyrille Viellard

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer

Name: Rapala VMC Corporation

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91





Initial notification

Reference number: 28448/4/4





Transaction details

Transaction date: 2023-04-06

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 260 571

Unit price: 3.80000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 260 571

Volume weighted average price: 3.80000





