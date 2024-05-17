Rapala VMC strengthens is sustainability commitments by joining UN Global Compact

PRESS RELEASE, May 17, 2024

Rapala VMC Corporation proudly announces that it has been accepted as participant in the United Nations Global Compact. By aligning with global standards, Rapala VMC aims to amplify its efforts in environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Seeking membership in the UN Global Compact allows the company to leverage the expertise and resources of this esteemed organization to further its sustainability agenda.

Driven by evolving regulations, particularly in the European Union, Rapala VMC acknowledges the importance of aligning with established organizations promoting sustainable practices. Joining the UN Global Compact demonstrates the company's proactive stance in meeting regulatory requirements and embracing best practices.

"We believe that sustainable business practices and social responsibility are crucial for our planet and communities," said Lars Ollberg, CEO at Rapala VMC. "By applying to join the UN Global Compact, we reaffirm our commitment to responsible and ethical operations while seeking global collaboration."

The United Nations Global Compact, founded in 2000, is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. By joining, Rapala VMC aims to contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and uphold principles such as human rights, labor rights, environmental stewardship, and anti-corruption.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Lars Ollberg

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 222 million in 2023, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com

Attachment