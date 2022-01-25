Raphaël Ortiz Joins Telix as Chief Operating Officer, EMEA

MELBOURNE, Australia and LIÈGE Belgium, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that Raphaël Ortiz has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Raphaël joins Telix with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in a variety of roles, including in finance, business development, marketing and sales, as well as general management in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Prior to joining Telix, Raphaël worked at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis Company, for six years, most recently in the role of Asia-Pacific Cluster Head, setting up the radioligand therapy operations in the region. Earlier in his career, Raphael worked at IPSEN, where he held several management positions, lastly serving as VP Global Marketing for Endo-Oncology.

A graduate in Law from Reims (France) and Sevilla (Spain) Universities, Raphaël is also an alumnus from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences-Po) and holds an MBA from UNC Kenan Flagler Business School in the USA.

On joining Telix Raphaël stated, "Molecularly targeted radiation is progressively becoming a mainstream oncology solution. In a very short period of time, Telix has emerged a major player in this field, thanks to a very talented team, an entrepreneurial and purpose-driven mindset and a strong and diverse pipeline. I am thrilled to be joining that team as the company transitions to commercialisation, and very much looking forward to making our innovative products available in the EMEA region in order to help cancer patients live longer, better quality lives.”

Telix EMEA President, Richard Valeix added, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Raphaël to the team at this important moment in the Company’s evolution. With deep radiopharmaceutical experience and commercial know-how, Raphaël is well positioned to lead Telix’s EMEA operations in support of our purpose to help people with cancer and rare diseases live longer, better quality lives.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe3 and Canada.4

___________________________

1 ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.

2 ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.

3 ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.

4 ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Director Corporate Communications

Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

With the exception of Telix’s 68Ga PSMA-11 imaging agent in the United States and Australia, none of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.