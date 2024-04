Rapid B2B integrations with Ballerina and Choreo

Many business processes involve communicating with external parties such as suppliers, logistics providers, insurance providers, and government institutions. Unlike internal communications, these inter-organizational communications usually have to follow various regulations and standards, and could introduce delays if one party doesn’t comply. Therefore, effective business-to-business (B2B) integrations are a key part of most digital transformation projects.Let’s take the fictional example of an electronic equipment manufacturer named Smartware. Smartware supplies equipment for multiple retailers and depends on multiple suppliers and logistics partners for fulfilling orders. Their order processing workflow can be depicted as follows:To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel