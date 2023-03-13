RapidFlight Welcomes Jean-Charles (JC) Ledé as Chief Technology Officer

JC Ledé brings industry expertise and innovative thinking to the growing RapidFlight team

MANASSAS, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight, a Virginia-based unmanned aircraft manufacturing company, announced that Jean-Charles (JC) Ledé has joined the company as the Chief Technology Officer. JC will be leading Research and Development activities including engineering, prototype manufacturing, flight operations, project management, and Intellectual Property development.

"I'm delighted to join the RapidFlight team to build the next generation of unmanned aircraft. Distributed systems are poised to revolutionize national defense. RapidFlight's technology will enable this revolution by producing affordable platforms at an unprecedented rate and by responding faster than ever to rapidly changing customer needs," said JC Ledé.

Prior to joining RapidFlight, JC was the Air Force Research Laboratory Autonomy Technical Advisor reporting to the Commander. In this role, JC oversaw the entire AFRL Autonomy and AI portfolio and made recommendations on new programs leveraging internal and external research. Previously, JC was the senior Air Force Research Laboratory representative in the OSD Autonomy Community of Interest and the Department of the Air Force AI Cross Functional Team. He also served as the autonomy Member at Large for NATO Science and Technology Office System Concept and Integration Panel. RapidFlight looks forward to the innovations and leadership that JC will bring to the company and its bright future.

"We are excited to have JC join our team, he brings a wealth of knowledge about unmanned systems, autonomy, and the operational needs of the users. His passion to make RapidFlight the most responsive company to address new and emerging national defense challenges is a key driver of our culture," said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer.

About RapidFlight

RapidFlight is an integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft based in Manassas, Virginia. RapidFlight is accelerating the time from concept to flight while building aircraft systems that meet the demanding challenges, evolving requirements, and tight timelines that are inherent to our national security. Through next-generation manufacturing processes and a team of industry leaders RapidFlight is ushering in a new era of aircraft manufacturing. For more information, visit www.rapidflight.aero .

