Rapidly Growing Cloud Solutions Firm, SkyTerra Technologies Welcomes Chad Goodrich as Managed Services Manager

NASHUA, N.H., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a growing IT cloud advisory and development firm, and Microsoft partner, has welcomed Chad Goodrich as Managed Services Manager for Managed Services.

With a primary responsibility of supporting our growing managed services offerings, Chad is working with internal, as well as external technical and business organizations. In this role he supports multiple applications across many system configurations.

"We are happy to have a proven IT leader with a development background leading this rapidly growing division," said Dan Bergeron, SkyTerra founding partner.

"His end user-focused experience will greatly benefit our managed services clients and reinforce our client-first culture," added SkyTerra founding partner, Darren Schriever.

Chad began his career in web development and management at private firms in Boston including virtualFactory and Englishtown. Since then he built on his extensive knowledge of multiple platforms and configurations eventually serving as Associate Director of Web Development and Support & Product Owner at Salem State University. In that role he managed a dynamic development team across multiple simultaneous projects and provided multiple support and business analyst services for faculty and staff.

Chad is the fourth new addition to the SkyTerra family over the past year. SkyTerra has plans to continue to increase its headcount as growth dictates in the coming months.

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada. [CAGE Code: 8F6V0 / DUNS Number: 080199568]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapidly-growing-cloud-solutions-firm-skyterra-technologies-welcomes-chad-goodrich-as-managed-services-manager-301014726.html

SOURCE SkyTerra Technologies