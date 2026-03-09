Rapport Therapeutics Aktie

Rapport Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40EP8 / ISIN: US75383L1026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 16:07:19

Rapport To Collaborate With Tenacia For Commercialization Of RAP-219 In Greater China

(RTTNews) - Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Monday announced a collaboration with the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Tenacia Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. for granting exclusive rights to develop and commercialize RAP-219 in Greater China, including in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Rapport will retain rights in all other territories globally.

As per the agreement, Rapport is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $20 million and an aggregate of approximately $308 million in potential development and commercialization milestones and other payments. Tiered royalties will be in mid-single digits to mid-teens on net sales of RAP-219 in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Rapport has developed RAP-219 as a potential first-in-class TARP?8-specific AMPA receptor negative allosteric modulator intended for focal onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and bipolar mania. The Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures revealed a statistically significant reduction in long episodes, and clinical seizures compared with baseline.

The phase 3 program is scheduled in the second quarter of 2026. Rapport noted that Tenacia's regional expertise will expand the global reach of RAP-219 and will accelerate development efforts for RAP-219 in focal onset seizures by adding Phase 3 clinical trial sites in China.

Abraham Ceesay, chief executive officer of Rapport said, "Tenacia brings deep expertise in CNS development and commercialization in Greater China, and we believe Tenacia's robust network of local investigators will accelerate the development of RAP-219 and broaden patient access to this potential best-in-class therapy worldwide."

Tenacia noted that there remains substantial unmet need for innovative treatments in epilepsy and bipolar disorder in Greater China.

Currently, shares of Rapport is at $31.02, up 0.78 points or 2.60 percent on more than average of 350,425, from the previous close of $30.24.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rapport Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rapport Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rapport Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 30,54 0,99% Rapport Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen