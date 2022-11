RAPT Therapeutics Slips 9% After Pricing Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) are down more than 9% Friday morning at $19.26.

The company today priced its public offering of 4,054,055 shares at $18.50 per share.

Gross proceeds of $75 million is estimated from the offering, which is expected to close on November 22.

RAPT has traded in the range of $9.85- $40.74 in the last 1 year.