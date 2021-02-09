Rare and Complex Liver Transplant by Indian Surgeons, 9-month-old Baby From Iraq Gets a New Life

NEW DELHI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare and complex surgery at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals Delhi, a team of Indian surgeons performed one of the most complex life-saving liver transplant on a nine-month-old boy Ali Hamad who suffered from liver failure due to a rare disorder. Normally, surgeons find it risky for a transplant less than one year of age and 10 kg weight. The team of doctors was headed by Dr. Lalwani, Head of the Department of Liver Transplant and Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary Surgery and supported by Dr. Lalit Sehgal HOD - General Anesthesia, Liver Transplant Anesthesia, Liver Critical Care, Dr. Vikas Taneja, HOD - Pediatrics and Dr. Sufla Saxena, Consultant - Paediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist. Hamad's mother donated part of her liver to save the life of the baby who was born after her three kids, who perhaps, died of a similar disease that could not be diagnosed and treated timely.

Baby Hamad was a known case of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Type II (PFIC TYPE 2). He had jaundice since birth and had multiple hospitalizations in Iraq for jaundice and recurrent cholangitis. Given the history, clinical condition, and pathological diagnosis patient was referred for a liver transplant.

"Hamad was having infection with cholangitis for which he was admitted and treated. Apart from recurrent cholangitis, the patient was having marked ascites and growth failure with a bodyweight of 6.1 kg. He underwent evaluation for a living donor liver transplant and his mother was evaluated as a prospective donor. During an evaluation, CT scan showed cirrhotic changes, hepatosplenomegaly with attenuated portal vein with no portal flow with significant ascites and significant portosystemic collaterals," said Dr. Lalawani

On 3rd January 2021, the baby underwent a transplant. "There was no flow in the portal vein. We placed the interposition vein graft to give inflow to the liver. It took around 9 hours to complete the transplant and baby was shifted to ICU on a ventilator," said Dr. Lalwani.

The baby was off the ventilator the next morning and gradually in the next few days, he started accepting oral feed, tolerating well, and gaining weight. Finally, after 20 days of surgery baby was discharged from the hospital. The family plans to go back to Iraq.

About Manipal Hospitals: Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2million patients annually. It is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified.

