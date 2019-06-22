Rare Earth Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Developed in the 1970's and 1980's, rare earth magnets have become extremely popular in a number of industrial applications and currently represent the strongest type of permanent magnets.







Rare earth magnets are currently divided into two categories, that is, the SmCo-type magnets and the NdFeB-type magnets. These magnets are composed of the alloys of rare earth elements and hence are known as rare earth magnets. These magnets can produce stronger magnetic fields compared to the ferrite and AlNiCo magnets. They are, however, extremely brittle and also vulnerable to corrosion and hence require coating to protect them from breaking, chipping or crumbling into powder.



NdFeB magnets are well suited for use in electric motors, power tools and other products requiring strong, compact permanent magnets. They offer the highest magnetic field strength and magnetic stability but have a lower curie temperature. Since they tend to be more vulnerable to oxidation than SmCo magnets, protective surface treatments are often applied on them.



Unlike NdFeB magnets, SmCo magnets have a weaker magnetic field strength but a higher curie temperature and are extremely useful for applications requiring high field strength while operating at high temperatures. Another advantage with SmCo magnets is that they have a high resistance to oxidation and can be more susceptible to chipping and cracking. Compared to the wide usage of NdFeB magnets, however, SmCo magnets have limited usage. These magnets are currently used for certain niche applications, particularly in the defence and aerospace sectors. According to the latest report, the global rare earth magnets market has grown at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2011-2018, reaching a market value of US$ 12.62 Billion in 2018.



Globally, China represents the largest producer as well as the consumer of NdFeB and SmCo magnets. Well diversified and increasing industrial applications coupled by the fact that they have limited substitutes are currently driving the global demand of NdFeB magnets. The demand of SmCo magnets, on the other hand, is being driven by the increasing spending on the defence and the aerospace sectors. Government initiatives to promote green technologies in order to decrease carbon emissions are also expected to drive the global rare earth magnet market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rare earth magnet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rare earth magnet industry?

What are the key applications in the global rare earth magnet industry?

How has the global NdFeB magnet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global NdFeB magnet industry?

What are the key applications in the global NdFeB magnet industry?

How has the global SmCo magnet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global SmCo magnet industry?

What are the key applications in the global SmCo magnet industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rare earth magnet industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rare earth magnet industry?

What is the structure of the global rare earth magnet industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rare earth magnet industry?

What are the profit margins in the rare earth magnet industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

How are rare earth magnet manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for a rare earth magnet?

What are the transportation requirements for a rare earth magnet?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



