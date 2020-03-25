Rare New Real Estate Offering in a Prime Location on the Lake

SMITH LAKE, Ala., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A prime section of Smith Lake, that has never been available to the public, will be sold off in waterfront lots on April 4th. Alabama Land Sales is releasing a new community, called Legends, it offers a small number of waterfront homesites in a very private wooded setting with below market pricing starting under $40,000 for dockable waterfront acreage. It's a rare find on the lake these days. For more information on the property visit www.livelakefront.com

Smith Lake, one of the deepest and cleanest lakes in the country has been a hot spot for building primary and secondary homes in recent years, attracting people from all over the country. With some of the lowest income and property taxes in the country, breathtaking countryside, seemingly endless stretches of sparkling water and mild winters, its a natural for retirees who want to live an active lake life in an upscale setting and preserve their wealth in the bargain.

The race for prime acreage, however, has put a crimp in the availability of prime suitable acreage for building. Much of the lake is ringed with high bluffs and protected land. Steve Neff, the project manager behind the new community has worked in the Smith Lake market for years. "Every year it gets tougher to find the type of land people want to build their dream home on and the prices just keep going up. It's a supply issue not a demand issue. We couldn't be happier to be able to offer this kind of land, this close to the action and the marinas on the lake, but more private than you can typically find- especially at these prices." See for yourself! https://livelakefront.com/gallery

The community features estate sized tracts, designed for privacy with over an acre in size and generous amounts of dockable waterfrontage. They will be serviced with underground utilities public water and high-speed internet.

Property Highlights:

One of the Biggest Lakes in Alabama

Properties w/Dockable Shoreline

Close to Public Marinas and Restaurants

Gradual Sloped Building Sites on the Water

Super Low Property Taxes

Very Low State Income Tax

Very Private Setting

Paved Roads

Underground Utilities

High Speed internet

Public Water

Spectacular Lake Views

The sales event will begin Saturday on the morning of April 4th.

If you are interested in attending the event or getting more information about the property including a video tour, visit the website at www.livelakefront.com or call 1-866-281-7115.

Showings will be limited for the limited numbers of properties in the offering.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rare-new-real-estate-offering-in-a-prime-location-on-the-lake-301029794.html

