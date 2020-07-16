Rare TX Lakefront Estate Sell Off Event

RICHLAND CHAMBERS LAKE, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, July 25th, starting at 10am, one of the oldest estates on Richland Chambers Lake, close to Dallas, will be sold off in parcels in a Grand Opening Event. Find out more here: www.admiralshores.com. Showings of the property will be limited and seen by private tour to maintain social distancing. Admiral Shores, the name given to the new community, will feature prime, dockable, lakefront properties, large ranch-sized tracts up to 10 acres in size, peninsula homesites, heavy-weather, covered boat slips and equestrian trails, in a secluded setting, protected by a gated entrance. A video tour is available here: www.admiralshores.com.

Property Highlights:

3rd largest lake in Texas

Convenient to Dallas

Heavy weathered covered boat slips

Equestrian Trails

Paved roads

Underground utilities

Central water

Spectacular Lake Views

Some of the best shoreline on the lake

Prices start at just $89,900 for 1-acre properties including a boat slip. An additional $2,000 discount will be given to First Responders and Essential Workers. "This is one of the most spectacular stretches of shoreline on the lake, demand is extremely high in the Dallas market and our prices are low," says Marcus Smith, The Managing Partner of Admiral Shores, who expects a robust turnout for the event. Showings started booking by phone last week. Calling is recommended during business hours.

Attendees will be coming throughout the day from 10:00 am until the final showing at 4:00pm. Information about attending this event can be found online at www.admiralshores.com or by calling 877-819-9441.

CONTACT: Land Specialist, info@texaslandandlakes.com

