Raspberry PI Holdings Aktie

Raspberry PI Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40FLP / ISIN: GB00BS3DYQ52

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31.03.2026 13:46:28

Raspberry Pi FY25 Profit Jumps, Foresees Strong Momentum In FY26; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Raspberry Pi Holdings PLC (RPBPF, RPI.L), a British maker of small, low-cost computers, on Tuesday reported a significant rise in profit for fiscal 2025, driven by robust demand and higher unit volumes.

Looking ahead to the next year, the company said strong momentum has continued into 2026, with demand remaining robust despite ongoing supply constraints in the DRAM market.

On the London stock exchange, shares of Raspberry Pi were gaining around 35.36 percent, trading at 395.53 pence.

The Cambridge-based computing firm posted a profit before tax of $26.5 million, up 63% from $16.3 million a year earlier, reflecting strong operational execution.

Earnings per share were 11.00 cents, higher than 6.20 cents last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 14.48 cents, compared to 10.69 cents last year.

Operating profit rose to $28.0 million from $17.6 million in the prior year. EBITDA came in at $38.5 million, up from $28.3 million in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA climbed 25 percent to $46.4 million from $37.2 million last year.

Revenue climbed 25 percent to $323.2 million from $259.5 million last year, supported by higher product sales and improved pricing.

Total unit shipments reached 7.6 million units, marking a 9 percent increase from 7.0 million units in 2024, with stronger demand across OEMS and authorised resellers, particularly in the United States and China.

Cash reserves declined to $28.1 million from $45.8 million, largely due to the repayment of $52.2 million in supplier payables.

The company continued investing in innovation, with capital expenditure of $18.2 million focusing on new products and semiconductor development.

Rising DRAM memory costs posted a challenge during the year, though these were mitigated through pricing adjustments, supplier diversification and inventory buffers.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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