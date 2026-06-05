Raspberry PI Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A40FLP / ISIN: GB00BS3DYQ52

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05.06.2026 10:00:05

Raspberry Pi Sees Higher H1 Profit, FY26 Profit Significantly Ahead Of Market; Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Raspberry Pi Holdings plc (RPI.L) said on Friday it expects first-half profitability to be materially ahead of a year earlier and raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, as strong sales and cheaper memory stock boosted results.

On the LSE, shares of Raspberry Pi were gaining 16.09 percent, changing hands at 956.00 pence.

In its trading update, the British computer maker said it expects to sell over 4 million units in the six months to June 30 and forecasts adjusted EBITDA of at least $38 million for the period.

Performance is being supported by growth in unit volumes, a favorable product mix, and the use of low-density DRAM stock bought at lower prices throughout 2025.

The company said demand from OEMs and other customers remained robust despite DRAM-related price increases. It plans to focus on gaining market share and strengthening customer relationships in the second half.

Unit economics are expected to be moderate in the second half as stock of memory procured at lower cost is depleted, Raspberry Pi said.

For fiscal 2026, Raspberry Pi now said EBITDA would be "significantly ahead" of current market expectations. Analysts on average expect adjusted EBITDA of $42.0 million for fiscal 2026.

The firm previously expected full-year profitability to be in-line with market estimates, with revenue materially higher.

While macroeconomic uncertainty persists and DRAM pricing and availability remain challenging, the company said it was confident that it could secure inventory needed to meet its 2026 production goals. It cited existing vendor relationships and plans to onboard new suppliers.

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