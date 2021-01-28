SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews has announced it's first ever U.S. based Agent of the Year Award winners. Seven regional winners were selected based on verified review data, transaction volume, and overall quality of their reviews. One of the seven regional winners was selected as the national, Agent of the Year. The winners were celebrated at the inaugural Agent of the Year event held virtually on January 27th in conjunction with Inman Connect, and can be replayed here .

RateMyAgent Announces 2021 Agent of the Year Award Winners

The Regional Winners are:

New England: Marie Presti, The Presti Group, MA

Mid-Atlantic: Ellen Gonik, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage,NJ

Midwest: John Scaglione, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty, OH

Southeast: Jeff Tricoli, Keller Williams Preferred Partners, FL

Southwest: Wendy Foreman, eXP Realty, OK

Mountain: Jan Baer, Baer Realty, CO

West: Drew Coleman, Hassan Company Realtors, OR

The Inaugural National Winner & 2021 US Agent of the Year is:

Jeff Tricoli, Keller Williams Preferred Partners, FL

The awards represent excellent customer service and celebrate agents who have created remarkable client experiences. This is the first industry-wide, brokerage-agnostic awards program based primarily on client satisfaction and quality review data, instead of transaction and sales volume alone. It's an important next step in changing the focus to improving the consumer experience and collectively raising the real estate bar together.

"Congratulations to our first 2021 U.S Agent of the Year Award winners. The award acknowledges agents in our industry who go above and beyond for American homeowners. With performance-based reviews as a qualifier, receiving an Agent of the Year Award means to have received the highest satisfaction rating across the country – and this is something our winners should be tremendously proud of achieving," said Mark Armstrong, RateMyAgent co-founder and executive director.

Access the full list of winners by National Top 100, Regional Top 20 and State Top 10 here .

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

Imagery and video available: https://company-90559.frontify.com/d/YzK9Gs3uRH0g/agent-of-the-year

2021 Agent of the Year Awards night recording:

Watch here

