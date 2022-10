Rates for two-year fixed mortgage pass 6% mark for first time since 2008

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

News comes day before UK chancellor is due to discuss impact of market turmoil with high street lendersThe average rate on a new two-year fixed mortgage has risen above 6% for the first time since 2008, according to data that will intensify concern about the crisis in the home loans market.News that the typical new rate had climbed to 6.07% came the day before the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was due to meet with executives from Britain’s biggest banks to discuss the impact of the financial markets turmoil on mortgages and availability. Continue reading...