Rathnelly Group Media Launches Bay Street Bull's First Interactive Digital Spring 30X30 Issue

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian multimedia company Rathnelly Group Media is proud to debut its first interactive digital issue of Bay Street Bull.

Bay Street Bull's 4th Annual Spring 30x30 Issue features a showcase of Canada's brightest young leaders who dare to push boundaries and refuse the status quo. From political activists and fashion innovators to tech entrepreneurs and marketing gurus, each of the individuals featured this year are champions in their respective categories and a reflection of Canada's rich entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Like every other business, we have not been immune to the impact of COVID-19. Our production, distribution and supplier channels have been impacted and, for the first time in our history, we decided to pivot to an all-digital format," says Editor-in-Chief, Lance Chung. "This forced our team to innovate and think about how we could present this issue in a new and exciting way that built on our already expansive digital portfolio."

The digital issue, presented as a microsite on BayStBull.com , is a unique experience that merges traditional elements of a physical magazine with the capabilities of an interactive website, merging the best of both worlds into one cohesive multimedia ecosystem. Alongside the 30X30 package, a six-episode video series will be introduced and feature an intimate Q&A between the Editor-in-Chief and a diverse group of 30X30 inductees, adding an additional layer to the reader and viewer experience.

"In the best of times, the Canadian media landscape is a challenging one but in the face of the Black Swan that is COVID-19, where times are unbelievably tough for not just Canadians but people all over the world, I'm extremely proud of the work the team at Rathnelly Group Media continues to produce day-in-day-out," says publisher David King.

"We are the lucky ones that get to continue to work through and document this unbelievable time in history and the 4th Annual Spring 30x30 Issue is a time capsule into life in Canada today. The issue also sets the stage for great things to come in the months ahead for both Bay Street Bull and our sister publication GLORY. While we navigate these unpredictable times with you, we remain committed to producing thoughtful and engaging multimedia content to ensure that the worlds of sports and business—two of the most affected by this crisis—continue to have a strong Canadian voice, especially when we need it most."

An independently-owned company, Rathnelly Group Media has always adapted to the volatility of the media landscape by being agile and making quick decisions. The interactive digital spring 30X30 issue is a reflection of the company's ability to stay nimble and an exciting example of content that can be executed and expected down the road. Rathnelly Group Media plans to return to its regular print schedule in the Fall of 2020. In the meantime, stay tuned for GLORY and Bay Street Bull digital issues to come.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

SOURCE Bay Street Bull