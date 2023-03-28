Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 07:41:06

Rational AG FY22 EBIT Rises; Sales Revenues Up 31%

(RTTNews) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 profit after taxes of 185.7 million euros compared to 123.7 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 16.33 euros compared to 10.88 euros. EBIT was 237.5 million euros, up around 48 percent on the previous year. EBIT margin was 23.2 percent compared to 20.5 percent.

In fiscal 2022, total sales revenues were 1.02 billion euros, a year-on-year growth of 31 percent, with a 12 percent rise in the number of cooking systems sold.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Rational AG will submit a proposal to the General Meeting of Shareholders on 10 May 2023 to distribute a dividend of 11.00 euros per share, plus a special dividend of 2.50 euros per share.

For 2023, the company expects: high single-digit sales revenue growth and EBIT margin to be slightly below previous year's level. EBIT margin is projected slightly below the 2022 figure.

"In 2022, we have consciously increased spendings for sales measures and continue to see higher purchase prices due to inflation. In addition, we have made strategic investments and therefore expect EBIT to increase slightly slower than sales revenues," said CFO Walter.

Rational AG said it is currently developing a combi-steamer specifically tailored to customer needs in China's lower-tier cities. The new entry-level unit will have a special local configuration with a smaller range of features than the iCombi Pro or iCombi Classic. The first units are anticipated to be installed at customers in China as early as 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

