Raven Industries Launches the OMNi Brand

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) a leader in agriculture technology, announced today the launch of its new product brand and autonomous growth platform, OMNi. This new product brand highlights Raven’s advancements in autonomous solutions for agriculture with a strategic offering of two integrated products: OMNiDRIVE™ and OMNiPOWER™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005126/en/

The OMNi name (meaning "all") will take center stage within Raven. "Empowering ‘all’ is exactly what OMNiPOWER™ and OMNiDRIVE™ bring to the agriculture industry. OMNi enables holistic, hands-free precision; it gives the farmer total control of their time and maximizes operational productivity and efficiency,” said Nick Langerock, Director of Strategic Marketing for Raven. "As we bring OMNi to market, we want farmers to understand that some of their pain points are now more manageable through autonomous solutions. OMNi solutions allow the farmer to trust the routine tasks to automation and focus on the important farm functions.”

Effective today, OMNiDRIVE™ replaces the AutoCart name from the previous acquisition of Smart Ag. The former DOT name is now OMNiPOWER™. All of Raven’s intelligent autonomous solutions for the agriculture industry will be branded with the OMNi prefix and are part of one connected ecosystem. This ecosystem leverages Raven’s innovative and ever-growing technology portfolio that makes smart products smarter. OMNi solutions provide multiple paths to autonomy and equip the ag professional to get more, do more, and give more from their operation.

"We understand the importance of quickly scaling and adopting new power platforms, farming applications, and implements into purpose-built autonomous agricultural machines,” said Dominic Walkes, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Raven. "OMNiDRIVE™ is a significant growth platform and we are actively working with OEM partners to release compatibility on additional tractors and implements. We are excited about the opportunities rolling out under the OMNi prefix as it ties our entire portfolio together and helps to provide the entire solution from top to bottom for the farmer.”

OMNiDRIVE™ is Raven’s aftermarket technology kit that transforms existing tractors into driverless machines. It is the first farming application that allows the farmer to monitor and operate a driverless tractor from the cab of the harvester so the harvester can offload on-the-go, then return the tractor and grain cart to a predetermined unloading area — all without a second driver.

The technology connects, manages, and safely operate autonomous agricultural machinery and is compatible with:

Case IH Magnum CVT (2014-2020 models): M250 / 280 / 310 / 340 / 380 (available in October 2021)

New Holland CVT (2014-2020 models): T8.320 / 350 / 380 / 410 / 435 (available in October 2021)

John Deere 8Rs Powershift and IVT (2010-current models)

Over three dozen pre-orders have already been placed for OMNiDRIVE™. Official ordering begins today, May 12, 2021. Visit www.ravenprecision.com/omnidrive-offer to learn more about OMNiDRIVE introductory pricing.

OMNiPOWER™ is a self-propelled power platform that easily interchanges with farm implements. This will allow the ag professional to perform multiple farm tasks in all the growing seasons. The farmer launches missions in autonomous mode or can also control directly from the tablet. In either instance, no driver is necessary. Currently, OMNiPOWER™ has interchangeable implements for spreading and spraying with additional applications coming soon.

More OMNiPOWER™ implements will launch quickly and consistently as Raven works with OEM partners to release new implements. Visit www.ravenprecision.com/driverless-ag/partner-with-us to learn more.

OMNiPOWER™ will be available for order on June 1, 2021, with delivery in the fall of 2021.

"The future of agriculture is here and now,” said Langerock. "The pivot-point is OMNi. You'll see the new brand identity and campaign to reflect and communicate our advancements to the market.”

OMNiPOWER™ and OMNiDRIVE™ are trademarks of Raven Industries, Inc.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

For decades, Raven Applied Technology has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies through its innovative agriculture technology. The company’s autonomous product suite is an extension of that core. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions — Raven provides precision agriculture products designed for ag retailers and growers to remain competitive and profitable into the future. Learn more at https://ravenprecision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005126/en/