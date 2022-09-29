Raven SR and Emerging Fuels Technology to collaborate on syngas upgrading for SAF and renewable diesel

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) to provide technology and engineering support for at least 10 Raven SR liquid fuels production projects

Collaboration to pursue higher quality, higher volume output of Fischer-Tropsch fuels, including sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), from landfill gas, biogas, other organic waste feedstocks

Raven SR to globally license EFT's Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and Maxx Jet™/ Maxx Diesel™ upgrading technology

PINEDALE, Wyo. and TULSA, Okla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, and Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to integrate their respective technologies into an advanced system for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

The resulting production platform will include Raven SR's patented Steam/CO 2 Reformer process and EFT's patented Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and Maxx Jet™/ Maxx Diesel™ upgrading technology. This combination will allow Raven SR to produce high-quality synthetic fuels at higher than currently feasible volumes within small, modular systems. The Raven SR technology is a non-combustion thermal process for converting organic waste and landfill gas to hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synfuels.

"We expect to go to market on an accelerated timeframe for SAF and other renewable Fischer-Tropsch fuels by incorporating EFT's well-regarded catalyst/reactor technologies," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "The collaboration with EFT, particularly their 75 BPD and 500 BPD systems, which will match up well with our standard systems, will enable us to produce advanced fuels from waste on a local basis."

Under the MOU, Raven SR and EFT will work together to optimize their process to maximize production while further reducing emissions. The Master License Agreement will enable Raven SR to deploy its technology with EFT technology on a global scale, producing liquid fuels more quickly and nearer to market.

"This MOU represents a meeting of the minds and facilitates a means to produce premium synthetic Fischer-Tropsch fuels from waste materials" said Kenneth Agee, Founder and President of EFT. "We share similar ambitions of accelerating the production of renewable fuels with negative carbon intensity on a cost-competitive basis. We are very impressed with the first-rate quality of Raven SR's syngas and the efficiency of its process."

Raven SR's technology is sufficiently flexible to provide an ideal source of syngas for Fischer-Tropsch technology. Raven SR's technology is designed to produce more hydrogen per ton of waste than competing processes, making the cost per kg of hydrogen competitive, which has been a challenge of adopting hydrogen as a fuel source – and bringing long-term and integrated value to Raven. The technology can also be implemented quickly, meeting demand faster and closer to the market. Raven SR's unique process can also convert waste to produce other renewable energy products, such as sustainable aviation fuel, synthetic liquid fuels (diesel, Jet A, mil-spec, JP-8), additives and solvents (such as methanol, butanol, and naphtha).

This collaboration with EFT provides Raven SR with the latest proprietary Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and Maxx Jet™/ Maxx Diesel™ upgrading technology to create a scalable, sustainable path for converting syngas into very high yields of high-quality jet fuel and diesel fuel products.

About Raven SR

Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO 2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit https://ravensr.com

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Established in 2007 and led by experienced executives who have committed their careers to sustainable energy and technology development, Emerging Fuels Technology is a rapidly growing technology company focused on methods for producing synthetic fuels and chemicals from a variety of feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, CO 2 and more. EFT is one of the world's foremost authorities on Fischer-Tropsch and related synthesis. Visit www.emergingfuels.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raven-sr-and-emerging-fuels-technology-to-collaborate-on-syngas-upgrading-for-saf-and-renewable-diesel-301636123.html

SOURCE Raven SR Inc.