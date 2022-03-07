Raven SR expands operations to Europe with the establishment of Raven Iberia, a wholly owned subsidiary in Spain

PINEDALE, Wyo., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, announced today the establishment of Raven SR Iberia, S.L., a wholly owned subsidiary, in Zaragoza, the capital of the Aragón region of Spain.

Raven SR Iberia expands the company's global footprint into the European market, where renewable hydrogen is being actively pursued to help meet decarbonization goals and net-zero targets in the transportation, power generation and industrial sectors.

Raven SR's Spanish subsidiary will initially be led by Carmen Font, Raven SR's business consultant in the EU. A former corporate banker, Font has also worked as a trade and finance adviser at the British Consulate General in Barcelona and led the investment team for Regional Government of Aragón. As Raven SR's representative, she currently chairs several working groups within the European Hydrogen Valleys Partnership integrated by 56 European Regions to bring hydrogen to market.

"By combining our scalable renewable fuel production technology with Carmen's deep knowledge of EU policy, regulation and industry, we can capitalize on the objective of expeditiously bringing hydrogen to several markets in Europe and beyond," said Raven SR CEO Matt Murdock. "Raven SR can help deliver what policymakers around the world are seeking: actionable solutions to mitigate the climate crisis with advanced renewable energy."

The European Union is actively supporting the use of hydrogen as a key source of renewable energy for meeting decarbonization goals and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Raven SR is part of the Pilot Action Hy2Market and European Consortium related to the Interregional Innovation Investment Funding Instrument I3, which aims to support the commercialization and scaling up of interregional European innovation projects and investments through the development of European hydrogen value chains.

Raven SR Iberia will also advance the Aragon government's position as a technological leader in the production and widespread use of hydrogen as a renewable energy source. The region's hydrogen valleys – geographic areas that combine several hydrogen applications together into an ecosystem to carry out pilot projects across the value chain – will be utilized to make renewable energy available at competitive prices.

"This project is aligned with the vision of the Government of Aragón to develop and implement new technologies related to hydrogen, and can significantly contribute to the ambitious European decarbonization targets," said Arturo Aliaga, Vice President and Minister of Industry, Competitiveness and Business Development of the Regional Government of Aragón, and President of the Hydrogen Foundation in Aragón. "We are pleased to support Raven SR towards the development of its site in Aragón, which will also contribute very positively to regional economy and generation of employment. The Government of Aragón has been for over two decades highly supporting and promoting H2 initiatives in Aragón and the region has become the perfect gateway for the European H2 market, the development of H2 scalable projects and H2 investments. We will be delighted to continue cooperating with Raven SR and supporting its project in Aragón."

Raven SR's technology reduces emissions while producing more green hydrogen per ton of waste than competing processes, and is the only combustion-free, waste-to-hydrogen production process globally. Raven SR's process can produce a variety of synthetic liquid fuels (diesel, Jet A, mil-spec, JP-8), additives and solvents (such as acetone, butanol, and naphtha), electricity via microturbines, and sustainable aviation fuel.

About Raven SR

Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO 2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit https://ravensr.com.

