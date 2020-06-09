|
09.06.2020 22:14:00
Ravensource Fund declares semi-annual distribution
TORONTO, June 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ravensource Fund today announced its regular semi-annual distribution to holders of Ravensource Fund trust units (TSX: RAV.UN). The distribution will be paid on June 30, 2020, to unitholders of record on June 23, 2020.
Distribution Details
Distribution Amount:
$0.15 per unit
Ex-Distribution Date:
June 22, 2020
Record Date:
June 23, 2020
Payment Date:
June 30, 2020
About Ravensource
Ravensource Fund is a closed-end mutual fund trust eligible for registered accounts including RRSPs, RESPs, TFSAs and RRIFs. Ravensource seeks to achieve absolute, long-term returns by investing in out-of-favour and deep-value North American securities. The Fund has three investment strategies: distressed securities, alternative credit and special situations equities.
Additional information relating to Ravensource Fund is available on its website at www.ravensource.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.
30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 901
Toronto, Ontario M4V 3A1
Attention: Scott Reid
Telephone: (416) 250-2845
Email: sreid@stornowayportfolio.com
SOURCE Ravensource Fund
