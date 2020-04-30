RAYCOP Products' UV Sanitizing Light Kills Viruses and Bacteria

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to just-released new research from the Kitasato Research Center for Environmental Science, using an Ultraviolet C (UVC) sanitizing light can help kill viruses such as influenza. Commissioned by RAYCOP, a maker of UV allergen vacuums, the research noted that UVC wavelength light, as opposed to UVA or UVB, is the most effective against viruses*.

Immunologist Dr. Michael Lee founded RAYCOP to help people make their homes healthier and to mitigate allergies. He sought products he could recommend to his patients with the goal of preventing the onset of allergies and avoiding the need to take medications. To that end, Dr. Lee invented RayClean Technology©, which captures 99.9% of potentially harmful microorganisms that you can't see such as viruses, bacteria and dust mites.

"My goal was to help my patients by creating a safe and effective UV light sanitizing vacuum for the home," says Dr. Lee. "Keeping homes healthier is of the utmost importance - especially now as people are sheltering in place - and our RayClean Technology has been in use since 2005. This technology kills dust mites and also greatly reduces allergens in the home, lessening symptoms year-round for allergy sufferers."

"Our mission is to clean the unseen," explains Hirobumi Suzuki, CEO, RAYCOP North America. "During this uncertain time, we especially want to make your home a safer and cleaner place to live."

RAYCOP's hand-held UV allergen vacuum, the RN, includes a four-stage filtration system. This system incorporates a high-efficiency particulate air filter, UVC ultraviolet light, optimized suction and a dual-motor brush head. The RN utilizes RayClean Technology to remove 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from fabrics within a few seconds. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, UVC light also reduces the hatchability of dust mite eggs. This in turn reduces future allergy-causing dust mite populations.

About RAYCOP

Founded by a medical doctor in 2005, RAYCOP is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP is the pioneer in ultraviolet light allergen vacuums with more than six million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world. In 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com.

*Please note: to date, there is no research to verify UVC's effect on the coronavirus.

