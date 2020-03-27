Raydiant Releases Virtual Room With Support From T-Mobile to Help Industries Adjust

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world makes a dramatic shift towards working and learning remotely, the cloud-based, dynamic display platform provider Raydiant has teamed up with major industry players to provide an affordable, convenient turnkey solution for organizations of all sizes.

Virtual Room is a lightweight alternative to a video conference room system at a fraction of the price. Featuring cloud-based software and plug-and-play setup, it's faster, more convenient, and easier to use than most video conferencing solutions.

To develop Virtual Room, Raydiant drew on partnerships with video conferencing company BlueJeans and telecom giant T-Mobile to take the system beyond simple video conferencing.

Rather than dial into a conference, Virtual Room can run all day long, bringing workers together much like they would be in a physical office. Because the solution lives on a secondary screen employees can remain in the "office" without it interrupting their work on their computer.

The launch comes at a time when organizations are scrambling to find cost-effective solutions to adjust to a need for more of their employees to work from home. Virtual Room provides a turnkey solution for those organizations.

Although ideally situated for the corporate office setting, Virtual Room has also been developed with other uses in mind.

For example, medical clinics can use the high-definition video displays to provide services to patients remotely. This could be especially helpful in screening patients for infectious disease without risk of exposure.

Virtual Room's "always-on" capabilities also make it a perfect fit for the virtual classroom. Teachers can easily monitor students just as they would if they were physically in the same room.

Gyms and personal trainers will benefit greatly from Virtual Room. Combined with T-Mobile's 5G LTE network, trainers can offer classes from anywhere in gorgeous HD video, whether at home or with the beautiful backdrop of the great outdoors.

In addition to video conferencing, Raydiant's displays allow organizations to provide important notices, push RSS feeds, and use its powerful calendar integration feature to display company updates and event schedules.

Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat said, "We are excited to be bringing this product to market at a time when so many organizations are looking for affordable and effective solutions to continue doing business and educating people remotely."

The San Francisco-based digital display solutions provider has already attracted high-profile users. Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg touted the company's platform after choosing Raydiant to power his Wahlburgers chain of restaurants.

"The team at Raydiant has done a great job creating unique in-store experiences for consumers. I'm impressed with what they're doing for brick-and-mortar companies, and happy to get involved in spreading the word to other businesses," said Wahlberg.

Raydiant brings screens to life by giving businesses the power to quickly and easily push content to any display. Founded in 2017, Raydiant enjoys support and financial backing from top strategic and technology investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and SV Angel.

