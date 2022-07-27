RaydiantTV Launches as Cordless Broadcasting and Personalized Advertising Solution for Brick-and-Mortar Enterprises

New Raydiant app gives businesses control over advertising space and select broadcast channels for customer entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the experience management platform for brick-and-mortar enterprises, today announced the launch of RaydiantTV , a new app that allows businesses to broadcast semi-live content to multiple television screens and personalize their own advertising space. The launch comes as a result of Raydiant's partnership with VideoElephant , one of the largest global video aggregators that provides curated, ready-to-monetize videos for advertisers and web publishers.

"The launch of RaydiantTV marks another major step towards empowering enterprises to elevate their in-store customer experience, which supports our recent research findings of how 82% of consumers are more likely to return to a physical establishment after a positive in-location experience," said Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant's CEO. "For example, soon restaurants will no longer need multiple cable boxes to broadcast sports and news content across dozens of digital screens — RaydiantTV's cloud-based solution allows them to easily manage all screens from anywhere at any time. Businesses can also choose to run personalized advertisements that highlight their own unique offerings or help run promotions for other local businesses. With this launch, brick-and-mortar enterprises can now decide what content to serve their customers."

RaydiantTV offers a variety of popular broadcast verticals — from news, sports, weather, music, food, and entertainment — with channels including Bloomberg TV, U.S. Sports, Entertainment Insider, Music Hits, Travel Escapes, U.S. Weather, and more. This launch will help increase exposure to broadcasts across restaurants, shops, lobbies, waiting rooms, and anywhere customers are specifically looking to engage with content.

The launch of RaydiantTV comes in addition to Raydiant's existing suite of brick-and-mortar solutions, including interactive kiosks, digital signage, On-brand Menu APIs , and the recently launched Raydiant Mobile App for more connected employee experiences. To date, Raydiant serves nearly 4,500 brands in multiple industries across the nation.

To learn more about RaydiantTV, visit our website .

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location experience platform for the world's largest brands in restaurant, retail, hospitality, banking and more. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing and communications executives can more effectively scale their brick-and-mortar operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com .

